Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series receives fourth Android 12 beta update

Settings > Software update

Download and Install



Which Samsung phones will get One UI 4.0?

Here is a complete list of the devices that will be getting Samsung’s latest One UI, according to

Galaxy S series

Galaxy S21 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S21+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S21 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 FE (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S10 5G (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy S10 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy S10+ (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy S10e (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy S10 Lite Galaxy Note series

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Note 20 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Note 10+ (LTE/5G – Last Android OS update)

Galaxy Note 10 (LTE/5G – Last Android OS update)

Galaxy Note 10 Lite Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Fold (LTE/5G – Last Android OS update)

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A series

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A90 5G (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A01 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A11 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A31 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A41 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A21 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A21s (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A02 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A02s (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A12 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A12 Nacho

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy M series

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M02s (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy M02 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy M21 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy M21s (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M31 Prime Edition (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M51 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy M31s (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy F series

Galaxy F41 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F02s (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F22 Galaxy Xcover series

Galaxy Xcover Pro (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy Xcover 5

Galaxy Tab series

Galaxy Tab S7+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy Tab A7 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active 3 (Last Android OS update)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 devices are on their way to receiving stable Android 12 , as the company has started rolling out the fourth One UI 4.0 beta update to the series. According to SamMobile , this should be the last beta release for the model before the final version hits the Note 20 (which might happen in time for Christmas, actually).The fourth One UI 4.0 beta is currently live in South Korea in the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, and we expect beta testers in other regions to start receiving the update in the following days. The first release of Samsung’s new UI arrived at the Note 20 series back in November, and now after a few versions along the way, users should prepare for the final one. This fourth release can be identified by the last letters in the code - they areThe same version already rolled out to Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold devices, fixing various issues and bugs with Facebook and Instagram links failing to open on those devices. If you own a Note 20 device and want to check out for updates or manually initiate one, you should go to, and if you see anything popping up there, choose