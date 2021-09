Galaxy S21 One UI 4.0 beta launch delayed (indefinitely)

This may be frustrating news for owners of the Galaxy S21 series out there who were hoping to get their hands on the new skin for some early-bird beta testing. Samsung had announced months ago that only its top-of-the-tier flagship line would be given the opportunity to participate in the beta test, before the official version was launched to all.





South Korean owners of the Galaxy S21 family would have been be the first to receive the beta update today, with the rollout then extending to the rest of the world soon after. However, the tech giant's home country is just as stuck waiting for beta testing to start as we are.





We still don't know very much at all about what the Android skin's newest version will have to offer. Not so long ago, a frequent tipster named Ice Universe told us that One UI would switch up some things within the user interface, as well as add a transparency effect to the notifications section.





We're also apparently getting a new charging animation, by the looks of it, as Ice Universe Tweeted a clip of what seems to be the new one (although it's unlikely to be the final version, as basic as it appears in the video):





Exclusive: This is One UI 4.0 Beta new charging animation pic.twitter.com/i3zKraxL8r — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 2, 2021

As some may have noticed, Samsung ended up skipping the One UI 3.5 update this year, focusing instead to put all of its effort towards the official One UI 4.0 version. However, apparently that didn't speed up the process, as we're still left waiting for as long as it takes to finally reach us.





Which Samsung phones will get One UI 4.0?





Which Samsung phones will get One UI 4.0?





Galaxy S series

Galaxy S21 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S21+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S21 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 FE (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S10 5G (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy S10 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy S10+ (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy S10e (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy S10 Lite





Galaxy Note series

(LTE/5G)

Galaxy Note 20 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Note 10+ (LTE/5G – Last Android OS update)

Galaxy Note 10 (LTE/5G – Last Android OS update)

Galaxy Note 10 Lite





Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Fold (LTE/5G – Last Android OS update)

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3





Galaxy A series

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A90 5G (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A01 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A11 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A31 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A41 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A21 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A21s (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A02 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A02s (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A12 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy A12 Nacho

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G





Galaxy M series

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M02s (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy M02 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy M21 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy M21s (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M31 Prime Edition (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M51 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy M31s (Last Android OS update)



Galaxy F series

Galaxy F41 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F02s (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F22

Galaxy Xcover series



Galaxy Xcover Pro (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy Xcover 5





Galaxy Tab series

Galaxy Tab S7+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy Tab A7 (Last Android OS update)

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite









Stay tuned for any updates, as you never know when we might sniff out a new One UI 4.0 beta launch date on the horizon!

