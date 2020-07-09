Seems like Samsung is anticipating lackluster demand for the Galaxy Note 20



According to supply chain insiders, the company is pretty cautious about ordering components for the Galaxy Note 20 series. The smartphone market is expected to take a dip this year because of a global recession fueled by the virus outbreak. And since Samsung is seemingly already blaming the pandemic for poor Galaxy S20 sales, it probably doesn't think the Note 20 will do any better.





It's not just the Galaxy Note 20, as Apple has reportedly cut iPhone 12 component orders too



At the same time, Apple is gearing up to At the same time, Apple is gearing up to eat into the market share of Samsung. Currently, Samsung and Huawei are the top players in the 5G market, but that will likely change with the introduction of the first-ever 5G iPhones.



That said, Apple is also said to be dealing with problems of its own. We have been hearing conflicting reports about a delay in the That said, Apple is also said to be dealing with problems of its own. We have been hearing conflicting reports about a delay in the release of the iPhone 12 because of the supply-side disruptions caused by COVID-19. Last year, it was reported that Apple has asked its suppliers to be prepared for orders in excess of 100 million. Per a more recent report, the company has asked the foundry TSMC to make 80 million A14 chips for the iPhone 12.



While that's still a very promising figure, it sits at the bottom of 80-85 million units that were seemingly requested during the same time last year. Actual sales could be even lower, with the financial services company Nomura expecting the company to ship 65-70 million iPhone 12s in H2 2020.



So, while it seems like both Samsung and Apple are anticipating demand to take a hit, the former's sales will be diluted further by the incoming 5G-enabled So, while it seems like both Samsung and Apple are anticipating demand to take a hit, the former's sales will be diluted further by the incoming 5G-enabled iPhone 12 , especially in the US, where the Galaxy S20 series accounted for 94 percent of 5G smartphone sales in Q1 2020.