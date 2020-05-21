Samsung Android 5G

The Galaxy S20 trio made up 94 percent of 5G sales in the US in Q1 2020

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 21, 2020, 11:24 AM
The Galaxy S20 trio made up 94 percent of 5G sales in the US in Q1 2020
Samsung continues to dominate the 5G market in the US, thanks to its new flagship Galaxy S20 series, claims Strategy Analytics.

Despite their high-end specs, the phones apparently received a lukewarm reception in the beginning. As the coronavirus struck, sales presumably tumbled even further. However, in spite of the headwinds, the Galaxy S20 trio is holding steady. In fact, it's doing better than other premium 5G phones in the US, per the research firm.

Galaxy S20 Plus seems to be doing particularly well


According to estimates, the Galaxy S20 Plus was the top-selling 5G-ready phone in the US in Q1 2020, making up 40 percent of sales. It was particularly a hit with affluent professionals in major cities. Another report claims that the Galaxy S20 Plus made up 1.7 percent of total global shipments in Q1 and it was the third most popular Android phone during the time period.
 
The handset was followed by none other than the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which accounted for 30 percent of all 5G shipments in the US during the quarter. This specced out model boasts a 108MP  ultrawide camera, a 40MP selfie shooter, a 5,000 mAh battery, and up to 16GB of RAM, and its price starts at $1,399.

The standard Galaxy S20 was the third most sought after 5G phone in the country, taking a market share of 24 percent. That gives Samsung a market share of 94 percent in the US 5G market. Needless to say, it enjoys a huge lead over rivals like OnePlus, LG, and Motorola.

Overall, 3.4 million 5G handsets were sold in the US in Q1 2020. They made up 12 percent of total sales, whereas LTE phones accounted for 100 percent of sales during the same period last year. 

Samsung is also making its 5G lineup more accessible. The 5G version of the affordable Galaxy A51, which apparently was the most popular Android handset across the world in Q1 2020, will likely land in the US soon, alongside the Galaxy A71 5G.

Currently, Apple does not have a 5G phone in its lineup and that would change with the upcoming iPhone 12. And given that US consumers usually prefer iPhones over Android handsets, Samsung will likely lose its 5G lead to Apple in the future.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
Galaxy S20 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$899 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
$939 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 7 Reviews
$1156 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1000 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless