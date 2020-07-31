Leaked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Exynos benchmarks point to big rift with the US version





As is typical, the numbering indicates that this is an Exynos version for the international market, and, surprise, surprise, not all carriers abroad have entered the 5G rat race like Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile are having at it here. The FCC listing for SM-N985F clearly lacks 5G frequency support in all the connectivity mentions, too.





On the other hand, there is a model marked as SM-G986B which is an Exynos version with 5G connectivity, again for the international market. The Snapdragon variant for the US, however, will only be available with a 5G modem turned on.





Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Exynos vs Snapdragon chipset performance benchmarks









It actually nets around the average score of a Galaxy S20 Ultra with the same amount of RAM and chipset, so there will be no magically gained performance from the Exynos 990 on the global version of the Note 20 Ultra, it seems.







If we have to compare with the first Snapdragon 865+ handset that we tested, our ROG Phone 3 review shows it scoring 3369 in the Geekbench 5 multi-core benchmark, so the performance difference may be quite stark.

Of course, this may not be a retail version of the handset, and the actual numbers are less important than throttling and heating under pressure as well as the graphics performance, which Samsung has reportedly addressed with extra cooling and Exynos 990 optimizations, so we'll just have to wait and test for ourselves. Thankfully, the US version, for reasons involving carrier networks and Qualcomm modem patents, will be arriving with Snapdragon 865+ , which will further enlarge the gap with the Exynos version.