Renders show Galaxy Z Flip 5 is set to challenge rivals with bigger cover screen

Samsung has apparently decided to spruce up the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to deal with competition from Chinese rivals. Leaks had hinted that the phone would have a larger cover screen and freshly published renders show what the phone may look like.





The renders were whipped up by Steve H. McFly who is almost always spot-on with his leaks. They were first published on MediaPeanut









The biggest difference is the exterior screen, which now takes up almost the entire upper half of the rear portion. The rear cameras are now stacked horizontally instead of vertically and their placement has necessitated a folder-shaped contour for the screen.





The display is apparently 3.4 inches, which is a significant increase compared to the Flip 4's 1.9 inches outer display. The Flip 4's cover screen can only show notifications, the date, time, widgets, selfie viewfinder, and battery percentage. The Z Flip 5's bigger screen will hopefully let you do more without needing to unfold the device.









As for other design aspects, not a whole lot has changed. The inner screen is still 6.7 inches but the unfolded dimensions have changed slightly from 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm to 165 x 71.8 x 6.7mm, meaning the device will be a hair more compact and thinner.





Samsung has reportedly developed a new hinge technology for the Fold 5 which will make the crease less prominent and help the device fold flat and it's likely that the Flip 5 will also use the same hinge.





The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will probably be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The rear cameras are expected to have the same megapixel count as last year but the sensor size could grow bigger. It will likely also retain the 10MP front camera



