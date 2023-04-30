Renders show Galaxy Z Flip 5 is set to challenge rivals with bigger cover screen
Samsung has apparently decided to spruce up the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to deal with competition from Chinese rivals. Leaks had hinted that the phone would have a larger cover screen and freshly published renders show what the phone may look like.
The renders were whipped up by Steve H. McFly who is almost always spot-on with his leaks. They were first published on MediaPeanut.
Leaked Galaxy Z Flip 5 render
The biggest difference is the exterior screen, which now takes up almost the entire upper half of the rear portion. The rear cameras are now stacked horizontally instead of vertically and their placement has necessitated a folder-shaped contour for the screen.
The display is apparently 3.4 inches, which is a significant increase compared to the Flip 4's 1.9 inches outer display. The Flip 4's cover screen can only show notifications, the date, time, widgets, selfie viewfinder, and battery percentage. The Z Flip 5's bigger screen will hopefully let you do more without needing to unfold the device.
As for other design aspects, not a whole lot has changed. The inner screen is still 6.7 inches but the unfolded dimensions have changed slightly from 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm to 165 x 71.8 x 6.7mm, meaning the device will be a hair more compact and thinner.
Samsung has reportedly developed a new hinge technology for the Fold 5 which will make the crease less prominent and help the device fold flat and it's likely that the Flip 5 will also use the same hinge.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will probably be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The rear cameras are expected to have the same megapixel count as last year but the sensor size could grow bigger. It will likely also retain the 10MP front camera.
Overall, the outer screen is the main change to look forward to this year but whether a bigger cover unit and a new chip would be enough to make this the best foldable phone of 2023 remains to be seen. Samsung is expected to reveal the phone in July, a month earlier than last year.
Popular stories
30 Apr, 2023Renders show Galaxy Z Flip 5 is set to challenge rivals with bigger cover screen
28 Apr, 2023Early Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (and Z Fold 5) launch rumors are slowly ramping up
26 Apr, 2023A folder-shaped cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is looking more likely
21 Apr, 2023Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be stuck with a 10MP selfie camera
11 Apr, 2023These are (allegedly) the '100%' confirmed Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 screen sizes
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: