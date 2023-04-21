Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be stuck with a 10MP selfie camera
The Galaxy Z Flip 4, one of the best foldable phones to buy in 2023, is equal parts cutting-edge technology and stylish accessory. Hence, it is no wonder the device attracts those with a particular sense of fashion. However, when you have impeccable taste, odds are, you are looking for a smartphone with a strong selfie game.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will reportedly feature the same 10MP selfie camera as its predecessor. In fact, the Flip lineup has had a 10MP front-facing shooter since its very beginning. It should be noted that this is not a particularly big drawback, because users can take selfies with the help of the front-facing camera and the secondary cover display.
Additionally, Samsung will be making changes to the hinge mechanism of both the Flip 5 and its bigger brother, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This will likely minimize the prominence of the crease and eliminate the gap that forms when the devices are folded. These have, historically, been the two biggest problems of the Galaxy Z lineup.
We expect the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 to launch sometime in August at Galaxy Unpacked. That being said, some rumors indicate a release as early as July is also possible. With so many improvements on the horizon, the sooner we get the new foldables, the better.
Unfortunately, this year, Samsung will not be introducing any meaningful updates to the front-facing camera of its iconic clamshell foldable. This information was first brought forward by GalaxyClub and subsequently covered by Sammobile in a dedicated article.
Speaking of the latter, it is in for a major update this year. According to most sources, Samsung will be introducing a number of big updates to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, including a much-bigger secondary display with a square aspect ratio. This will likely improve its functionality dramatically, enabling users to interact with the Flip more efficiently when the device is folded.
