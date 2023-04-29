The iPhone 15 series is giving Samsung a reason to double the Galaxy Z Flip 5's July production

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Remember when foldable phones were science fiction? And even when Samsung was reportedly working on the "Galaxy X" the word on the street was that it would be a limited edition model with only 100,000 units produced. But here we are years later and foldable phones are not only a real thing, but are available from a wide number of smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, Google, Vivo, Motorola, and others.

A few days ago we said that Samsung could hold its next Unpacked event in late July, a couple of weeks earlier than last year. We theorized that Samsung didn't want too much time to pass between the rumored June 27th release date of the Pixel Fold and the launch date of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. That's because it might lead too many potential Galaxy Z Fold 5 buyers to defect to the Pixel Fold. But the Pixel Fold isn't the only reason for wanting to hold the Unpacked event earlier according to Ross Young.

The co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, Young has an enviable track record. And in a tweet that he recently posted, Young wrote, "Given that the production estimates for the Z Flip 5 for July 2023 are about double that of the Z Flip 4 in 2022, it is very likely that they are launching earlier this year which would be a good move to create distance with the iPhone 15 launch."

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will reportedly have a large folder-shaped cover screen

So in other words, besides wanting to put less time between the Pixel Fold's debut and the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Young writes that Samsung is doubling July production of its clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 5 flipper in order to put more time between the latter and the release of the iPhone 15 line. Last year, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was released on August 11th and the iPhone 14 series was made available on September 16th.

While we're on the subject of Samsung's foldables, new renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 were disseminated today, and it appears that Samsung finally listened to all of those complaints about the puny cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip line. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will supposedly feature a large folder-shaped cover screen that covers much of the rear panel.

