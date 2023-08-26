Renders illustrate potential differences between Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is not expected to arrive for another five months at least but rumours are picking up pace. It was previously reported that the Galaxy S24 Ultra 's design would be freshened up a little and now leaker Ice Universe has provided additional designs.









Ice also said that an increase of 3.42mm in the size of the bezels would decrease the screen-to-body ratio to 88 percent and that this would be the lowest screen-to-body ratio for a Samsung flagship since the Galaxy S10, which was released in 2019.





Ice has now shared some more intel regarding the Galaxy S24 Ultra as well as renders based on rumours.





Galaxy S23 Ultra which features a 6.8-inch screen, can be a little uncomfortable to hold but curved screens improve the in-hand feel. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is going to have the same size screen as its predecessor but the flat screen and Galaxy S24 Ultra might be really challenging to hold. Large phones, such as thewhich features a 6.8-inch screen, can be a little uncomfortable to hold but curved screens improve the in-hand feel. Theis going to have the same size screen as its predecessor but the flat screen and increased width could make it even harder to hold . And since most people slap cases on their phones, themight be really challenging to hold.









Galaxy S24 Ultra 's screen appears like a perfect rectangle and its rounder frames make it look wider than it is. In contrast, a render of the In several renders shared by Ice , the's screen appears like a perfect rectangle and its rounder frames make it look wider than it is. In contrast, a render of the iPhone 15 Ultra shows that Apple's phone will have a more manageable design.







