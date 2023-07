Google Pixel 8 price: Buyers may cough up $50-$100 more, even for the base model

6.17" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz

Google Tensor G3 SoC

8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

Camera: 50MP (GN2) (OIS) + 12MP UW

Selfie: 11MP

Android 14

Ultrasonic FP

4,485mah battery, 24W wired/ 12W wireless

Google Pixel 8



Launch: Early October

Price: $649/699 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 10, 2023





This one could be a mirage, but we’ve seen mirages that are for real

The reported Google Pixel 8 baseline price of $599 might get in the ‘wishful thinking’ category. Ugly rumors are now haunting the web space, suggesting a new price somewhere in the $649-$699 range.$599 is the price at which the Pixel 7 was released, so everyone kind of expects Google to keep its ungiven promise to launch the next model on par with the previous in terms of cost. Not according to tipster Yogesh Brar. In a recent tweet , he lists his own take on the expected specs for the Pixel 8:At the end, he claims the Pixel 8 would be launched in early October at either $649 or $699. Even if the lesser of two evils of that prognosis was to materialize, that means a minimum $50 price hike.If the ‘Google charging $50 more than usual’ phenomenon rings a bell, you’re not mistaken at all. $50 was the exact price hike between the Pixel 6a ($449) and the Pixel 7a ($499) models at release. If you’re not keen on waiting for the Pixel 8a and you’re in a hurry to get a budget Pixel, now’s the time to act and save on the Prime Day deals. Or save $105 on Best Buy now!If you want to save even more and you don’t mind losing some of the Pixel 7a performance, you can always resort to the Pixel 6a. Be sure to check out our detailed Pixel 6a vs Pixel 7a comparison review