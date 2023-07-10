Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Google Pixel 8 price: Buyers may cough up $50-$100 more, even for the base model

Google
The reported Google Pixel 8 baseline price of $599 might get in the ‘wishful thinking’ category. Ugly rumors are now haunting the web space, suggesting a new price somewhere in the $649-$699 range.

$599 is the price at which the Pixel 7 was released, so everyone kind of expects Google to keep its ungiven promise to launch the next model on par with the previous in terms of cost. Not according to tipster Yogesh Brar. In a recent tweet, he lists his own take on the expected specs for the Pixel 8:

  • 6.17" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz
  • Google Tensor G3 SoC
  • 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage
  • Camera: 50MP (GN2) (OIS) + 12MP UW
  • Selfie: 11MP
  • Android 14
  • Ultrasonic FP
  • 4,485mah battery, 24W wired/ 12W wireless

At the end, he claims the Pixel 8 would be launched in early October at either $649 or $699. Even if the lesser of two evils of that prognosis was to materialize, that means a minimum $50 price hike.


This one could be a mirage, but we’ve seen mirages that are for real


If the ‘Google charging $50 more than usual’ phenomenon rings a bell, you’re not mistaken at all. $50 was the exact price hike between the Pixel 6a ($449) and the Pixel 7a ($499) models at release. If you’re not keen on waiting for the Pixel 8a and you’re in a hurry to get a budget Pixel, now’s the time to act and save on the Prime Day deals. Or save $105 on Best Buy now!

Google Pixel 7a

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required ($50 Discount Available without Activation)
$105 off (21%)
$394
$499
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 7a

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options
$50 off (10%)
$449
$499
Buy at Amazon


If you want to save even more and you don’t mind losing some of the Pixel 7a performance, you can always resort to the Pixel 6a. Be sure to check out our detailed Pixel 6a vs Pixel 7a comparison review!

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless