Google officially teases Pixel Fold to be unveiled at Google I/O on May 10th

Today is May the 4th, or what is known as Star Wars Day anywhere that nerds congregate, and Google is getting in on the festivities with a special announcement. In a tweet earlier today, Google officially announced what will be the unveiling of its first foldable device at Google I/O, the Pixel Fold.

The tweet includes a quick video showing the highly anticipated device from several different angles, giving us a very good look at the quality and finish as well as the user interface. The official renders shown in the video look very much like all the leaks we have seen so far, down to the UI when the device is opened.


The tweet also points to the official product page on the Google Store site, which includes a similar video and includes an option to sign up for updates. The tagline "The first foldable phone engineered by Google" is proudly displayed in a large font.


Also confirmed in the tweet is the fact that the official unveiling for the new foldable will be taking place at Google I/O on May 10th, which also aligns with all the information that has leaked thus far. Traditionally, Google I/O has been a Developer's Conference where most announcements revolved around the next version of Android and how developers can leverage the new features. However, in recent years Google has taken to the I/O conference as a place where new products can be teased and announced, particularly its A-Series devices that are released in the Spring, rather than in the Fall like its flagships.


This year feels different though, as the Pixel Fold is a brand new device and Google's entry into the foldables space. It will be interesting to see what the pricing for the device will look like, as the rumored $1800 price tag has been heavily criticized as being too high for a first generation foldable. Luckily, we are just a week away from the big reveal.

Google Pixel Fold

  • Display 7.6 inches 2048 x 1526 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Google Tensor G2 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 13

