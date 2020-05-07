OnePlus may bring 65W charging to its upcoming flagships
We tested several solutions of ultra fast chargers before and indeed, it’s impressive to see how the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s enormous 5,000mAh battery gets full in about an hour. In our test, the Oppo Find X2 Pro 65W charger won, charging its 4260mAh battery from 0% to 100% in just 39 minutes. Well, there are chargers teased to come with 100W, but those are not seen on a commercialized device yet.
In comparison, OnePlus’ current flagship devices, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, support a 30W charger, so we hope to see this 65W charger on the next flagship device that OnePlus releases. However, it’s still early for us to be completely sure that OnePlus will offer us that stunning charging possibility with the OnePlus 8T.