OnePlus may bring 65W charging to its upcoming flagships

In this day and age, smartphones become more capable and power-hungry and therefore, fast and ultra fast charging are becoming more important than ever. Bigger batteries need more time to charge, we have less time to spend waiting on it, and phones do indeed need bigger batteries in order to provide juice for all those fancy cameras, blazing fast processors and even 5G connectivity. Some vendors have already adopted faster charging speeds, such as the China-based vendor Oppo Now, Android Authority brings our attention to a certification for a charger, supposedly for an upcoming OnePlus’ smartphone that will support the stunning 65W charging speeds. Well, most likely this is going to be introduced later this year with the yet unannounced OnePlus 8T. We tested several solutions of ultra fast chargers before and indeed, it’s impressive to see how the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s enormous 5,000mAh battery gets full in about an hour. In our test, the Oppo Find X2 Pro 65W charger won, charging its 4260mAh battery from 0% to 100% in just 39 minutes. Well, there are chargers teased to come with 100W , but those are not seen on a commercialized device yet.In comparison, OnePlus’ current flagship devices, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro , support a 30W charger, so we hope to see this 65W charger on the next flagship device that OnePlus releases. However, it’s still early for us to be completely sure that OnePlus will offer us that stunning charging possibility with the OnePlus 8T.