OPPO’s 40W fast charging is not good news for battery longevity

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 10, 2020, 12:06 PM
Back in April, OPPO launched the Ace2, a decked out phone with top of the line Snapdragon 865, a 90Hz display, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, the works. Sure, it’s not the most specced-out handset out there, but for a starting price of around $565, it’s as good as it gets.
 
The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging. While that might sound great, the charging speeds come at a cost.
 
OPPO has apparently confirmed that the 40W tech degrades a battery to 70 percent of its capacity in the same cycles 15W charging would to 90 percent.
 
This perhaps explains why some OEMs such as Google and Apple are not chasing wattage numbers, as the opportunity cost is huge. And, in any case, 15W fast charging should suffice for most people.
 
That said, charging of any kind degrades the cell, and while fast charging tech does that at a faster rate, the convenience might outweigh the con for some people. Most people don’t stick to the same device for more than three years anyway, and thus, they are unlikely to notice a change.
 
OPPO seems convinced that stupendously fast charging is the way to go and according to a rumor, its sister company OnePlus’ next phone will also support 65W fast wired charging.

