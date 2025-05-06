May security update lands for compatible Pixel phones
The May security update for compatible Pixel devices has arrived. Models that received the update include the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro (my Pixel model), the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet, along with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold. and the Pixel 9a. To install the update, from a compatible Pixel, go to Settings > System > Software updates. Follow the directions.
So far, the update has not been found on certain units because Google started disseminating the update on Tuesday and will continue to push it out in waves. Next week, Google will continue to update Pixel models with the security update. Updates are differentiated by the Pixel model receiving the update and the carrier which the device is running on. The update contains three major bug fixes:
Audio
Bluetooth
Fix for Bluetooth pairing issues with certain smartwatches under certain conditions.
Framework
Fix for secondary language displayed in quick settings under certain conditions.
Fix for degraded microphone recording quality in certain apps.
Obviously, Pixel users would be interested in installing the update to improve the quality of recordings made through specific apps. Those with a smartwatch paired with their Pixel will want to have any Bluetooth issue cleared up so that their timepiece works flawlessly. And a Pixel user using multiple languages on their handset will be happy to see that the May security update fixes an issue that prevents a secondary language from appearing in quick settings.
All three of these functional updates are available for the following models: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the Pixel 9a.
The different software versions include the following:
Global
Taiwan+EMEA
Pixel 9: BP1A.250505.005.A1
Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250505.005.A1
Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250505.005.A1
Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250505.005.A1
Verizon
Pixel 9: BP1A.250505.005.D1
Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250505.005.D1
Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250505.005.D1
Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250505.005.D1
Deutsche Telekom
Pixel 9: BP1A.250505.005.C1
Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250505.005.C1
Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250505.005.C1
Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250505.005.C1
- Pixel 6: BP1A.250505.005
- Pixel 6 Pro: BP1A.250505.005
- Pixel 6a: BP1A.250505.005
- Pixel 7: BP1A.250505.005.B1
- Pixel 7 Pro: BP1A.250505.005.B1
- Pixel 7a: BP1A.250505.005.B1
- Pixel Tablet: BP1A.250505.005
- Pixel Fold: BP1A.250505.005.B1
- Pixel 8: BP1A.250505.005.B1
- Pixel 8 Pro: BP1A.250505.005.B1
- Pixel 8a: BP1A.250505.005.B1
- Pixel 9: BP1A.250505.005
- Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250505.005
- Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250505.005
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250505.005
- Pixel 9a: BD4A.250505.003
The update gives Pixel devices security patch levels of 2025-05-05 or later. It deals with all security issues mentioned in the May 2025 Pixel Update Bulletin and all issues in the May 2025 Android Security Bulletin.
