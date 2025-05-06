May security update lands for compatible Pixel phones





So far, the update has not been found on certain units because Google started disseminating the update on Tuesday and will continue to push it out in waves. Next week, Google will continue to update Pixel models with the security update. Updates are differentiated by the Pixel model receiving the update and the carrier which the device is running on. The update contains three major bug fixes:





Audio



Fix for degraded microphone recording quality in certain apps.



Bluetooth



Fix for Bluetooth pairing issues with certain smartwatches under certain conditions.



Obviously, Pixel users would be interested in installing the update to improve the quality of recordings made through specific apps. Those with a smartwatch paired with their Pixel will want to have any Bluetooth issue cleared up so that their timepiece works flawlessly. And a Pixel user using multiple languages on their handset will be happy to see that the May security update fixes an issue that prevents a secondary language from appearing in quick settings.





Pixel 6 , Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a , Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a , Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a , Pixel Fold , Pixel Tablet , Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL , Pixel 9 Pro Fold , and the Pixel 9a . All three of these functional updates are available for the following models:, and the





The different software versions include the following:









Pixel 6 : BP1A.250505.005

: BP1A.250505.005 Pixel 6 Pro : BP1A.250505.005

: BP1A.250505.005 Pixel 6a : BP1A.250505.005

: BP1A.250505.005 Pixel 7 : BP1A.250505.005.B1

: BP1A.250505.005.B1 Pixel 7 Pro : BP1A.250505.005.B1

: BP1A.250505.005.B1 Pixel 7a : BP1A.250505.005.B1

: BP1A.250505.005.B1 Pixel Tablet : BP1A.250505.005

: BP1A.250505.005 Pixel Fold : BP1A.250505.005.B1

: BP1A.250505.005.B1 Pixel 8 : BP1A.250505.005.B1

: BP1A.250505.005.B1 Pixel 8 Pro : BP1A.250505.005.B1

: BP1A.250505.005.B1 Pixel 8a : BP1A.250505.005.B1

: BP1A.250505.005.B1 Pixel 9 : BP1A.250505.005

: BP1A.250505.005 Pixel 9 Pro : BP1A.250505.005

: BP1A.250505.005 Pixel 9 Pro XL : BP1A.250505.005

: BP1A.250505.005 Pixel 9 Pro Fold : BP1A.250505.005

: BP1A.250505.005 Pixel 9a : BD4A.250505.003



Pixel 9 : BP1A.250505.005.A1

Pixel 9 Pro : BP1A.250505.005.A1

Pixel 9 Pro XL : BP1A.250505.005.A1

Pixel 9 Pro Fold : BP1A.250505.005.A1





Verizon



Pixel 9 : BP1A.250505.005.D1

Pixel 9 Pro : BP1A.250505.005.D1

Pixel 9 Pro XL : BP1A.250505.005.D1

Pixel 9 Pro Fold : BP1A.250505.005.D1





Deutsche Telekom



Pixel 9 : BP1A.250505.005.C1

Pixel 9 Pro : BP1A.250505.005.C1

Pixel 9 Pro XL : BP1A.250505.005.C1

Pixel 9 Pro Fold : BP1A.250505.005.C1 GlobalTaiwan+EMEA: BP1A.250505.005.A1: BP1A.250505.005.A1: BP1A.250505.005.A1: BP1A.250505.005.A1: BP1A.250505.005.D1: BP1A.250505.005.D1: BP1A.250505.005.D1: BP1A.250505.005.D1Deutsche Telekom: BP1A.250505.005.C1: BP1A.250505.005.C1: BP1A.250505.005.C1: BP1A.250505.005.C1





The update gives Pixel devices security patch levels of 2025-05-05 or later. It deals with all security issues mentioned in the May 2025 Pixel Update Bulletin and all issues in the May 2025 Android Security Bulletin.