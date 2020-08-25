What to expect from IFA 2020: All expected announcements and phone launches





Okay, now that we've established that this year's IFA trade show will be a bit different from what we've grown used to, it's time to see what phones and gadgets are scheduled to be unveiled at this year's IFA show.





Samsung Press conference:10:00 CEST, 2 September 2020

has gradually become less involved with IFA in the past few years, and its 2020 participation has been outright cancelled. Instead, Samsung will host its own Samsung has gradually become less involved with IFA in the past few years, and its 2020 participation has been outright cancelled. Instead, Samsung will host its own Life Unstoppable event. It will most likely focus on Samsung's TV, appliances, and connected devices, but there could be a mention or two about the Galaxy range of phones, so it could be worth watching.





ASUS





ASUS has already confirmed the existence of its Zenfone 7 , which will take place on YouTube on August 26, and it will likely make an appearance on its IFA booth. We don't expect any other major devices to be unveiled at IFA specifically. We already got treated to the ROG Phone 3 earlier this year, so we're probably left with laptops and other gadgets of the ilk.









LG

Press conference: 11:00 CEST, 3 September 2020



LG will also attend the upcoming IFA show, but we have little to no clue as to what's about to be announced. An LG Velvet 2 is probably out of the question as it's just too soon for a second phone in this new LG series to be announced. An LG V70? Probably too early for that one either, but LG could definitely surprise us.





Nokia









Huawei

Press conference: 14:00 CEST, 3 September 2020









Honor

Press conference:11:25 CEST, 4 September 2020







Huawei 's daughter company, Honor , will be attending IFA 2020 and is rumored to announce tons of devices at the trade show, ranging from a few phones, to smartwatches (including a rugged one), as well as tablets and laptops. Prolific!





Qualcomm Press conference: 09:45 CEST, 3 September 2020

The leading chipmaker is also scheduled to make a large appearance at IFA 2020. In fact, Qualcomm president Christiano Amon will be the main speaker at the IFA opening ceremony and will likely speak about 5G and the future of mobile. Announcement of new Qualcomm products is somewhat unlikely, but we should have one in mind.

Unlike the MWC show, which got completely cancelled, the IFA expo will take place in real life, but general public attendees will only be able to experience the show virtually. The reason for that is a government restriction on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people. Manufacturers, retailers, innovators, and the media will be able to visit the trade show in person and will be kept under 4,000 at all times.As usual, IFA will take place at Messe Berlin in the German capital city between September 3th and September 5th.