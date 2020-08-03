Huawei Mate 40 & Mate 40 Pro 5G leak in full with ginormous cameras, more

Cameras are what have made Huawei smartphones truly stand out from the crowd for the past couple of years. And if newly leaked Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro renders courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer are anything to go by, the next set of Huawei flagships could double down on that philosophy.

Some of the biggest camera modules in years



The Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro, which should arrive in the coming months, seem to be an almost perfect blend of the respective Huawei The Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro, which should arrive in the coming months, seem to be an almost perfect blend of the respective Huawei Mate 30 Pro and P40 Pro design languages complete with some enhancements to make it stand out even more.





Huawei has taken the circular module that it used on the Mate 30 series last year and increased its size quite drastically. It houses three large camera sensors and a mysterious fourth sensor, which could be a laser autofocus system or even a LiDAR Scanner.





That is coupled with a large dual-tone LED flash system that sits along the left edge of the rear panel. Speaking of the rear, the device has been rendered with a glass panel, but last year Huawei also introduced a vegan leather option that could make a return in 2020.





There is no word on the related specs just yet, but Huawei usually throws everything it can at the camera department. So it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see the same thing happen with the high-end Mate 40.

Huawei is sticking with display curves and holes





Huawei first adopted curved displays on the Mate 20 Pro way back in 2018. Since then, the panels have become a trademark feature of the Mate series and have also been used frequently on the P lineup.





That is why it's no surprise to see that yet another curved-edge displays have been selected for the Huawei Mate 40 series. But rather than going all-in with a waterfall display, the standard model settles for more subtle curves on either side.





Those are coupled with relatively slim bezels and an extra-wide punch hole in the top corner, which is home to two selfie cameras.





This story is developing...







