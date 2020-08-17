Asus confirms Zenfone 7 launch on August 26 via YouTube
Asus officially confirmed the launch of its latest flagship Zenfone 7 series. The launch event will take place on August 26 through a virtual press conference on YouTube.
Another strength of 2019’s Zenfone 6 was its inclusion of increasingly uncommon features like the headphone jack, a philosophy that seems to be making a comeback. Though support for wired headsets isn’t confirmed, it’s expected to be present, and wireless certification offices have already hinted at expandable storage via microSD.
One question mark is the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, which has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks. The company clearly mentions the Zenfone 7 ‘series’ on its Asus Taiwan YouTube channel, so the Pro model’s existence seems more certain than ever. We’ll just have to wait and see what features the two models do and don’t share.
The Zenfone 7 is shaping up to be quite an impressive device, so we’re excited to see what’s in store for Asus’s big launch. Hopefully, we’ll see the same low price point and maybe even an improved display—one of the only weaknesses on last year’s model. If you want to tune in, the press conference will be live on Wednesday the 26th at 2pm Taipei Standard Time.
