Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Official Asus

Asus confirms Zenfone 7 launch on August 26 via YouTube

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Aug 17, 2020, 10:19 AM

Asus officially confirmed the launch of its latest flagship Zenfone 7 series. The launch event will take place on August 26 through a virtual press conference on YouTube.

Last year’s Zenfone 6 was a surprise highlight of 2019, offering top-notch specs and an innovative camera at midrange prices. From what we know so far, it looks like the Zenfone 7 will be following its predecessor’s footsteps, featuring the same flip-camera system to take selfies with the rear camera module. 

Benchmarks suggest that Asus’s newest phone will rock a Snapdragon 865 chipset like most other flagships. It’s also set out to be outfitted with up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, and 5G support, meaning it'll definitely have enough oomph to really compete with the big players.

Another strength of 2019’s Zenfone 6 was its inclusion of increasingly uncommon features like the headphone jack, a philosophy that seems to be making a comeback. Though support for wired headsets isn’t confirmed, it’s expected to be present, and wireless certification offices have already hinted at expandable storage via microSD.

One question mark is the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, which has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks. The company clearly mentions the Zenfone 7 ‘series’ on its Asus Taiwan YouTube channel, so the Pro model’s existence seems more certain than ever. We’ll just have to wait and see what features the two models do and don’t share. 

The Zenfone 7 is shaping up to be quite an impressive device, so we’re excited to see what’s in store for Asus’s big launch. Hopefully, we’ll see the same low price point and maybe even an improved display—one of the only weaknesses on last year’s model. If you want to tune in, the press conference will be live on Wednesday the 26th at 2pm Taipei Standard Time.

Related phones

ZenFone 7
Asus ZenFone 7 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    16GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Unique Note 20 Ultra specs and features, from Victus drop test to wireless DeX
Popular stories
Reliable leaker 'confirms' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G release date
Popular stories
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G
Popular stories
You got sad there are no earbuds in the US Note 20 box, so Samsung will give you a set

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon is going all out in its efforts to close the 5G coverage gap to T-Mobile
Popular stories
After Apple, Google kicks out the Fortnite app, too, and gets sued by Epic
Popular stories
Latest Surface Duo leak reveals price, shows off design & accessories
Popular stories
Google Phone app (beta) now available for some more non-Pixel and Android One phones
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: Should you upgrade?
Popular stories
The Motorola Razr 2 5G might end up dwarfing Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless