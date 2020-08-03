Sony is apparently bringing back Compact and Premium models of its flagships



has spotted a comment on the website Android Police, and according to it, Sony will bring back Compact and Premium models of its flagship next year. The publication says that the leak has been corroborated by a Japanese website with a respectable track record.







Back in 2019, Don Mesa, Sony Mobile's vice president of Marketing hinted that the company is giving up on the Compact variants









In recent times, we have seen companies such as Apple, Google, and Samsung release scaled-back versions of their flagships and they appear to be doing quite well . That's perhaps the reason why Sony is resuscitating the Compact models.



Don't expect a smaller version of Sony's flagship this year though. This strategy is apparently being considered for 2021 and if the leak materializes, we will see three flagships next year in different sizes. The source is not sure if all the models will be released at the same time.



Sony's Compact models did not skimp on the core specs offered by the flagship variants. Rather, only the screen size was reduced, to cater to people who wanted a premium experience without a gigantic display. For instance, the company's last Compact phone that was announced two years ago, the Xperia XZ2 Compact, is powered by the Snapdragon 845, the same chip that fuels the Xperia XZ2 and the Xperia XZ2 Premium



In contrast, the pared-down versions of flagships offered by vendors today are often phablet-sized and come with downgraded specs.