Huawei is still the world's largest phone maker but Samsung is catching up fast
The market share percentage points before Samsung have shrunk significantly compared to the previous report, though, and now Huawei makes 19.7% of the world's phones, a very small difference with the 19.6% of Samsung, so it may lose the pole position in the summer.
Apart from Huawei's not-so-Sisyphean climb to the top, given that it took it just a year and a half and some record periscope zoom or out-folding bendy phone shenanigans, the top three list is completed by Apple, followed by the BBK holding juggernauts of Oppo and Vivo with 8% each, then Xiaomi, again with 8% market share. Everyone else is lumped in the "others" category which, admittedly, is the largest piece of the pie now.