Hotspot #29: iPhone 17e might solve Apple’s budget phone issue





iPhone 17e might solve Apple’s budget phone problem





Fun phones are back, but we won’t buy any





Whenever Apple, Google, or Samsung launch another glass-and-metal slab, people mourn the death of smartphone innovation and design diversity. Yet when truly unique devices appear, almost nobody buys them. The vivo X200 Ultra boasts incredible specs, but what makes it special is the external lens that extends the zoom camera range to 8.7x or 200mm equivalent and the camera grip accessory required to attach the lens. Motorola's Razr Ultra (2025) is a flagship flip foldable with uncompromising specs, like a 4,700mAh battery, which is impressive enough. On top of that, there is one version with a leather and velvet back and another with a wooden panel. That makes the feeling of the phone completely different from any iPhone or Galaxy. If people genuinely wanted different phones, they'd buy one of those. Instead, they criticize boring designs, praise experiments from the sidelines, and ultimately stick to the same old and boring slabs of glass and metal.





The final chance for small smartphones





If you’re not paying close attention, the OnePlus 13T sounds like another “flagship killer.” Packing the Snapdragon 8 Elite and up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, it has a decent 6.3” screen and a dual camera. The standout feature, which makes it one of the most important phones in recent years, is its battery. The 13T is marginally larger than the iPhone 16 , yet its 6,260mAh battery is 76% larger than the iPhone’s. Even more impressively, it’s significantly smaller and lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra , yet it still has a 25% larger battery. That alone won’t make many people switch their iPhone or Galaxy, but it signals an exciting future for smaller phones. If a 6.3” device can pack such a battery, a 5.5” phone could accommodate a 5,000mAh battery and last far longer than the iPhone 13 mini ever did. That would solve the biggest issue of smaller phones and make them viable for everyone. If they fail again under these circumstances, we’ll know people don’t want small phones and only enjoy complaining about phone sizes online.



