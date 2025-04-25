Back to the year 2000? Yahoo is waiting with open arms for a Google to sell Chrome









In case you haven't been following these developments, Google lost a big round in court, with a judge basically saying that "Yes, you've got a search monopoly, and you didn't play fair." Now, the DOJ is suggesting remedies, and one of the big ones is making Google sell Chrome. This little tidbit dropped during the Department of Justice's attempt to figure out how to rein in Google's massive search monopoly. It adds a spicy new angle to a legal fight that could seriously shake up the tech world. And get this: Yahoo hasn't just been watching; they've been quietly tinkering with their own browser prototype since last summer.





Why? Because Chrome owns the browser market – we're talking around two-thirds of all users globally, leaving rivals like Apple's Safari (big on iPhones, maybe 18% overall) and Microsoft's Edge (trying hard on desktop, about 5% overall) in the dust. Because of this, the DOJ argues that Chrome is a key way Google keeps everyone locked into its search engine. In fact, Yahoo's own Search boss, Brian Provost, basically confirmed this. He testified that something like 60% of searches happen right in the browser bar. This means that owning the browser is owning the starting point.





That said, Yahoo isn't the only one smelling opportunity, though. AI companies like OpenAI and Perplexity have also hinted they'd be interested buyers if Chrome goes up for sale. OpenAI dreams of an "AI-first browser," while Perplexity seems keen, despite also arguing maybe Google shouldn't be forced to sell. Even the DuckDuckGo CEO chimed in, guessing Chrome could fetch a cool $50 billion – though probably too rich for their blood.



However, for Yahoo, this isn't just wishful thinking. Provost said they've been building a prototype browser for months and talking to companies about buying one. Getting Chrome, he figures, could boost Yahoo's tiny 3% search market share into double digits.





Provost thinks they could swing the multi-billion dollar price tag thanks to their owner, Apollo Global Management. If that name sounds familiar to you, there's probably a good reason for it. Remember Netscape? The browser that was crushed by Microsoft once upon a time when yet another massive antitrust case came about? Yes, Apollo owns it. History really does like to repeat itself, doesn't it? This is getting very interesting, indeed.

