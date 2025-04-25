Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Back to the year 2000? Yahoo is waiting with open arms for a Google to sell Chrome

By
Guess who might be plotting a comeback? Yahoo, yes that Yahoo, has apparently raised its hand, signaling it's interested in buying Google's Chrome browser if the ongoing antitrust drama forces Google to sell it off.

This little tidbit dropped during the Department of Justice's attempt to figure out how to rein in Google's massive search monopoly. It adds a spicy new angle to a legal fight that could seriously shake up the tech world. And get this: Yahoo hasn't just been watching; they've been quietly tinkering with their own browser prototype since last summer.

In case you haven't been following these developments, Google lost a big round in court, with a judge basically saying that "Yes, you've got a search monopoly, and you didn't play fair." Now, the DOJ is suggesting remedies, and one of the big ones is making Google sell Chrome.

Why? Because Chrome owns the browser market – we're talking around two-thirds of all users globally, leaving rivals like Apple's Safari (big on iPhones, maybe 18% overall) and Microsoft's Edge (trying hard on desktop, about 5% overall) in the dust. Because of this, the DOJ argues that Chrome is a key way Google keeps everyone locked into its search engine. In fact, Yahoo's own Search boss, Brian Provost, basically confirmed this. He testified that something like 60% of searches happen right in the browser bar. This means that owning the browser is owning the starting point.



That said, Yahoo isn't the only one smelling opportunity, though. AI companies like OpenAI and Perplexity have also hinted they'd be interested buyers if Chrome goes up for sale. OpenAI dreams of an "AI-first browser," while Perplexity seems keen, despite also arguing maybe Google shouldn't be forced to sell. Even the DuckDuckGo CEO chimed in, guessing Chrome could fetch a cool $50 billion – though probably too rich for their blood.

However, for Yahoo, this isn't just wishful thinking. Provost said they've been building a prototype browser for months and talking to companies about buying one. Getting Chrome, he figures, could boost Yahoo's tiny 3% search market share into double digits.

Provost thinks they could swing the multi-billion dollar price tag thanks to their owner, Apollo Global Management. If that name sounds familiar to you, there's probably a good reason for it. Remember Netscape? The browser that was crushed by Microsoft once upon a time when yet another massive antitrust case came about? Yes, Apollo owns it. History really does like to repeat itself, doesn't it? This is getting very interesting, indeed.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
