The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
As promised, the Vivo X200 Ultra – what will undoubtedly go down as one of the best camera phones of 2025 – is officially here. Not here in the US, which is a shame: as of now, it remains exclusive to China, as did its predecessor, the excellent Vivo X100 Ultra.
Besides the availability inconvenience, the Vivo X200 Ultra is a powerhouse Android flagship: not just for its camera system but for its top-tier core specs. At the heart of the device is Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which also powers the Galaxy S25 Ultra, for example.
Prices start at around 6,499 yuan (~$890 when directly converted), with the highest-spec model priced at 7,999 yuan ($1,100 when directly converted). Color choices include Silver, Red, and Black.
The camera setup is where the Vivo X200 Ultra shines the brightest, as it delivers a unique and powerful camera setup. Its main camera uses a 50 MP Sony LYT-818 sensor with a 35 mm focal length – this is narrower than the usual 24mm setup found on most (if not all) smartphones these days.
Although its sensor is slightly smaller than the 1-inch sensors on some competitors, the 35mm perspective could be seen as "more natural" for many photography aficionados. The ultrawide camera also uses the same 50 MP LYT-818 sensor at a 14mm focal length (f/2.0), promising high image quality and improved low-light performance.
Vivo takes it even further with an optional 2.35x telephoto converter lens that can magnetically attach via a dedicated camera grip, converting the periscope lens into a native 8.7x (200 mm equivalent focal length) zoom camera. Vivo claims this setup can produce clear shots at up to 35x zoom, and even 70x with competitive clarity.
The camera grip accessory includes a 2,300 mAh battery, dedicated video and photo shutter buttons, a zoom control dial, and a detachable shoulder strap. The full Photographer Kit, which includes the lens, grip, strap, phone case, and the 16 GB/1 TB version of the phone, retails for 9,699 yuan (~$1,329 when directly converted).
Are you not entertained?
The phone comes with a large 6,000 mAh battery that supports superfast 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging, giving users both speed and flexibility when powering up. The phone features a 6.82-inch QHD+ OLED display with LTPO technology and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, making it one of the brightest screens available. It also carries both IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.
The device offers additional features like dual stereo speakers, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader, an infrared blaster (this is a pretty useful feature!), and the latest OriginOS 5 based on Android 15. Storage options include a base 12 GB RAM with 256 GB model, and a top-tier 16 GB RAM with 1 TB storage version, which also includes satellite communication support.
The camera: something else!
The standout addition is the 200 MP periscope telephoto camera, using Samsung’s Isocell HP9 sensor. It supports 3.7x optical zoom with 15 cm macro focus, and now comes with a wider f/2.27 aperture.
