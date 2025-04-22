Apple Intelligence’s page drops "Available Now" statement following BBB agency recommendation

iPhone 16

Apple Intelligence

In reality, those tools were released gradually in software updates between October 2024 and March 2025. NAD found that Apple didn’t make that clear enough. Footnotes and small print disclaimers weren’t considered obvious or close enough to the main claims to balance them out, and while some of these features may be available now, the NAD still says Apple should have done a better job of explaining when users could actually expect to use them.Siri’s upgraded capabilities were also in the spotlight. Apple had promoted new features like on-screen awareness, personal context, and cross-app functionality as part of the samerollout. These were also listed under the "Available Now" banner, but Apple admitted during the review that some of them weren’t ready on time. The company updated its materials to reflect the delay and even pulled an entire video showcasing the so-called "More Personal Siri" experience. That move effectively canceled the promotion before NAD could formally weigh in.