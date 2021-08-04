Google's Pixel 6 is cutting one important camera corner short

Google's Pixel 6 is cutting one important camera corner short0
But if you are a camera enthusiast like myself and happen to prefer the more compact form factor, you will notice one key component missing from the spec sheet of the Pixel 6. The phone comes with a wide and an ultra-wide camera, but there is no zoom lens whatsoever (keep in mind that the larger Pixel 6 Pro does have a 4X zoom periscope style lens).
This is one shortcut we wish the Pixel 6 did not make and taking a look at that new gigantic camera bar on the back of the phone, it certainly seems like Google could fit some sort of a zoom lens if it wanted to. After all, the Pixel 6 features a 6.4" display and the body to match it, and other companies like Samsung and Apple have been able to fit a zoom camera in phones much smaller. The 6.2" Galaxy S21 has a zoom camera, and so does the 6.1" iPhone 12 Pro, so it's hard to say that space was the only defining factor that prevented Google from including a zoom lens in the more compact member of the Pixel 6 family.
No telephoto lens means more than just worse zoom photos
There is another problem with the lack of a zoom lens on a high-end phone and that is the compromised quality of portrait mode photos. Portrait Mode is a blessing for pictures of people and I personally rarely take photos of people without it. Of course, your mileage may vary, but considering that Pixels have always been photo-centric devices, compromising one of the key photo features is a disappointment in my book.
Zoom lens: an essential tool for good looking photos of people
"Why is a zoom lens so important for portraits?", you may wonder. After all, you can still use the portrait mode effect that blurs the background with the main camera. That is true, but the problem with that is that the main lens on smartphones is usually a wide one at around 24mm or 26mm. If you've ever played around with a professional camera, you probably know that you very rarely, if ever, would use such a focal length for portraits. It is too wide, it requires you to stand uncomfortably close to your subject and most importantly, it tends to distort the face in a very grotesque way (it makes the nose appear unnaturally large, etc). That is the reason why if you care about portrait shots of people, you would usually want a 2X zoom, or even a 3X zoom lens.
So back to our Pixel 6, we see that it skips the zoom camera and that will inevitably lead to less than ideal zoom photos and compromised portrait mode shots. Google could try and compensate for that with some sort of digital zoom enhancements, and we wouldn't count that option out. After all, its Google that we are talking about, the company that made computational photography trendy.