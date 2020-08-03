Where to buy the Pixel 4a: deals and price at the Google Store, Best Buy and Verizon





Pixel 4a at the Google Store





Price: $349 for 128GB

Preorder: Monday, August 3

Launch date: the Pixel 4a shipments will begin on August 20





If you are looking at the most obvious place to get the Pixel 4a, the Google Store is a very good bet, as right now it offers free two-day shipping when you enter code GOOGLESTORE2DAY during checkout.









Google Pixel 4a price at Best Buy









Buy the Pixel 4a on BestBuy As usual, Best Buy is sweetening the pot when it comes to purchasing newly-announced phones with a carrier through their stores or website. You can save $50 on the Pixel 4a and get the phone for just $299 with an eligible carrier activation. Of course, you can get it for the regular $349 price fully unlocked.









Google Pixel 4a price at Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T





Google was one of the first phone-makers to include a functioning eSIM card in its Pixel line of phones, so that they can be programmed to run on various carriers at once, and the Pixel 4a is no exception.





With availability scheduled for August 20, here's a list of the Google Pixel 4a prices and deals on US carriers:





Verizon: From $10/month with new line, or $379.99 pain in full($379.99 device payment purchase or full retail price purchase required. Less $139.99 promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met. Promotion only applies to new Verizon customers and existing Verizon customers who are adding a new line with Unlimited plans.)



The newest member of the Pixel phone family is barely out of the gate, yet there are already deals and incentives to be found, as the Google Pixel 4a preorders start today, and will be ramping up to the August 20 release date.