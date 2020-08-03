Where to buy the Pixel 4a: deals and price at the Google Store, Best Buy and Verizon
Pixel 4a at the Google Store
- Price: $349 for 128GB
- Preorder: Monday, August 3
- Launch date: the Pixel 4a shipments will begin on August 20
Google Pixel 4a price at Best Buy
As usual, Best Buy is sweetening the pot when it comes to purchasing newly-announced phones with a carrier through their stores or website. You can save $50 on the Pixel 4a and get the phone for just $299 with an eligible carrier activation. Of course, you can get it for the regular $349 price fully unlocked.
Google Pixel 4a price at Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Google was one of the first phone-makers to include a functioning eSIM card in its Pixel line of phones, so that they can be programmed to run on various carriers at once, and the Pixel 4a is no exception.
With availability scheduled for August 20, here's a list of the Google Pixel 4a prices and deals on US carriers:
- Verizon: From $10/month with new line, or $379.99 pain in full($379.99 device payment purchase or full retail price purchase required. Less $139.99 promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met. Promotion only applies to new Verizon customers and existing Verizon customers who are adding a new line with Unlimited plans.)