At least one US carrier expects Google to eventually release a Pixel 4a 5G
Although Google has yet to unveil a single in-house smartphone thus far in 2020, the search giant is expected to eventually expand the Pixel family with anywhere between three and six new main variants by the end of the year.
The Pixel 4a 5G is "confirmed" by a minuscule carrier
We're pretty sure this is not a 5G-capable Pixel 5 or 5 XL variant, mind you, as the mid-range Pixel 4a has been repeatedly linked to several G025x model numbers in the recent past.
Of course, nothing is carved in stone until Google confirms it, and there's still way too much confusion hovering over the 2020 Pixel lineup to take the existence of a 4a 5G for granted. But the evidence is piling up, and we have no reason to believe this device will have the same fate as the Pixel 4a XL.
How might the Pixel 4a 5G differ from its brother and cousins?
That, our friends, is the million-dollar question, and unfortunately, we don't have a lot of firm answers for you. That's due to the aforementioned confusion and the repeated reported delays of the oft-rumored and thoroughly leaked Pixel 4a.
One typically reliable leaker, for instance, recently hinted at the existence of a single Pixel 5 model and both 4G LTE-limited and 5G-enabled 5 XL variants in addition to the already "confirmed" single Pixel 4a version, mentioning nothing about a prospective 4a device with 5G speeds.
If the Pixel 4a 5G is indeed real, we can definitely expect it to replace the Snapdragon 730 processor under the hood of its 4G sibling with a 5G-capable Snapdragon 765 SoC, which incidentally could power the Pixel 5 and 5 XL as well.
The Pixel 4a 5G should also upgrade the modest 3,100mAh or so battery capacity of the LTE version, although for the time being, we don't have any firm speculation to share on that front... or any other prospective improvements for that matter. The "regular" Pixel 4a, mind you, is widely expected to come with a modern 5.8-inch hole punch display, as well as a single 12MP rear-facing camera, 6 gigs of RAM, and 64 gigs of internal storage space at a starting price of less than $400.
That makes us hopeful the Pixel 4a 5G could cost no more than 500 bucks in its entry-level configuration, which would make it pretty competitive against the likes of Samsung's Galaxy A71 5G, the LG Velvet, or Motorola Edge.
Compared to the Pixel 5, this budget-friendly bad boy should adopt a lower-quality plastic build and deliver an inferior imaging experience. That's... actually starting to make sense, but alas, nothing is certain just yet.
