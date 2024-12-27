Galaxy S25 Ultra now expected to flaunt a display upgrade no one saw coming
Galaxy S24 Ultra Corning Gorilla Armor | Image Credit - Samsung
Whether you think the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best phone of 2024 is up to personal preference but most people will agree that it has the best screens of all smartphones. Samsung is reportedly ready to one-up itself by equipping the Galaxy S25 Ultra with an even better display.
While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to have the same-sized 6.8-inch screen as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, as well as use the same M13 material, it's expected to be more durable and reduce screen reflections even more.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra features the Corning Gorilla Armor which is tough, scratch-resistant, and reduces reflections by 75 percent. This ensures that the viewing experience doesn't take a hit when it's a sunny day or when your surroundings are blindingly bright.
According to ace leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature the second-generation Corning Gorilla Armor glass. It will apparently be more resilient than first-gen Gorilla Armor and offer enhanced anti-reflective properties.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to feature the second-generation Corning Gorilla Armor glass. | Image Credit - Ice Universe, X
This upgrade will reportedly be exclusive to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
We hope that the screen coating will not have the same fate as the Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen, which is doing a poor job of holding up after barely a year of use.
The Galaxy S25 series will reportedly be announced on January 22 and go on sale on February 4. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have softly rounded corners, slim bezels, flat sides, a new 50MP ultrawide camera, and up to 16GB of RAM. All new handsets will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset chipset. Samsung will presumably also introduce some new AI features, even though most users don't seem to care about them.
While the phone is looking like a modest upgrade as far as hardware-related changes are concerned, the revamped One UI 7 interface might make you forget about that.
