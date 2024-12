Galaxy S25 Ultra now expected to flaunt a display upgrade no one saw coming

Galaxy S24 Ultra Corning Gorilla Armor | Image Credit - Samsung





Whether you think theis the best phone of 2024 is up to personal preference but most people will agree that it has the best screens of all smartphones . Samsung is reportedly ready to one-up itself by equipping the Galaxy S25 Ultra with an even better display.While theis rumored to have the same-sized 6.8-inch screen as the, as well as use the same M13 material , it's expected to be more durable and reduce screen reflections even more.Thefeatures the Corning Gorilla Armor which is tough, scratch-resistant, and reduces reflections by 75 percent. This ensures that the viewing experience doesn't take a hit when it's a sunny day or when your surroundings are blindingly bright.According to ace leaker Ice Universe , thewill feature the second-generation Corning Gorilla Armor glass. It will apparently be more resilient than first-gen Gorilla Armor and offer enhanced anti-reflective properties.