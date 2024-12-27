Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Galaxy S25 Ultra now expected to flaunt a display upgrade no one saw coming

Galaxy S24 Ultra Corning Gorilla Armor | Image Credit - Samsung

Whether you think the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best phone of 2024 is up to personal preference but most people will agree that it has the best screens of all smartphones. Samsung is reportedly ready to one-up itself by equipping the Galaxy S25 Ultra with an even better display.

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to have the same-sized 6.8-inch screen as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, as well as use the same M13 material, it's expected to be more durable and reduce screen reflections even more.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features the Corning Gorilla Armor which is tough, scratch-resistant, and reduces reflections by 75 percent. This ensures that the viewing experience doesn't take a hit when it's a sunny day or when your surroundings are blindingly bright.

According to ace leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature the second-generation Corning Gorilla Armor glass. It will apparently be more resilient than first-gen Gorilla Armor and offer enhanced anti-reflective properties.



This upgrade will reportedly be exclusive to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

We hope that the screen coating will not have the same fate as the Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen, which is doing a poor job of holding up after barely a year of use.

The Galaxy S25 series will reportedly be announced on January 22 and go on sale on February 4. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have softly rounded corners, slim bezels, flat sides, a new 50MP ultrawide camera, and up to 16GB of RAM. All new handsets will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset chipset. Samsung will presumably also introduce some new AI features, even though most users don't seem to care about them.

While the phone is looking like a modest upgrade as far as hardware-related changes are concerned, the revamped One UI 7 interface might make you forget about that.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

