Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Does the Galaxy S24 Ultra's great screen come with a great problem?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Display
Galaxy S24 Ultra held in hand.
One of the phones that are the very definition of flagship is acting in a non-flagship way for some users lately: apparently, some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have started to cause troubles.

The reported issues have to do with the phone's excellent screen – it turns out that it might not be that excellent after all.

As you know, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a revolutionary reflection-free screen. The phone introduces a groundbreaking feature that has shifted focus away from its hyped AI capabilities. This advancement, featuring Gorilla Glass Armor, dramatically reduces screen reflections.

Unlike previous Gorilla Glass versions, which prioritized scratch and drop resistance, the latest iteration focuses on minimizing reflections. This innovation gives the S24 Ultra a near-matte appearance and significantly enhances visibility under bright conditions, solving a key issue that brightness alone couldn’t address.

In performance tests, the S24 Ultra’s screen outshines its predecessor and rivals. It reaches an impressive 1,280 nits of brightness, surpassing the Galaxy S23 Ultra and outperforming competitors like the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Even against the OnePlus 12’s extreme brightness claims, the S24 Ultra holds its ground, delivering consistent performance under typical real-world conditions.

Now, however, some users report problems and peeling of the anti-reflective coating. Within a year of the phone’s release, complaints have surfaced about the coating deteriorating, particularly in frequently touched areas like the edges and scrolling zones.

Our own PhoneArena Galaxy S24 Ultra unit, however, doesn't have such problems. However, the display is prone to getting dirt all over it, somewhat easier than other phones. When that happens, it takes a fair amount of scrubbing to clean it.


One user shared photos of visible peeling and scuff marks, even though the phone had not been exposed to rough handling or objects like keys, he argues. Other users report similar experiences.

Some users in the Samsung Community have reported similar problems with the oleophobic coating wearing off.

To minimize damage, users are advised to clean the screen gently with a microfiber cloth and avoid harsh cleaning agents.

Does your Galaxy S24 Ultra show any sign of excessive wear and tear?
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

Latest News

Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless