Does the Galaxy S24 Ultra's great screen come with a great problem?
One of the phones that are the very definition of flagship is acting in a non-flagship way for some users lately: apparently, some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have started to cause troubles.
The reported issues have to do with the phone's excellent screen – it turns out that it might not be that excellent after all.
Unlike previous Gorilla Glass versions, which prioritized scratch and drop resistance, the latest iteration focuses on minimizing reflections. This innovation gives the S24 Ultra a near-matte appearance and significantly enhances visibility under bright conditions, solving a key issue that brightness alone couldn’t address.
Now, however, some users report problems and peeling of the anti-reflective coating. Within a year of the phone’s release, complaints have surfaced about the coating deteriorating, particularly in frequently touched areas like the edges and scrolling zones.
Some users in the Samsung Community have reported similar problems with the oleophobic coating wearing off.
To minimize damage, users are advised to clean the screen gently with a microfiber cloth and avoid harsh cleaning agents.
Does your Galaxy S24 Ultra show any sign of excessive wear and tear?
As you know, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a revolutionary reflection-free screen. The phone introduces a groundbreaking feature that has shifted focus away from its hyped AI capabilities. This advancement, featuring Gorilla Glass Armor, dramatically reduces screen reflections.
In performance tests, the S24 Ultra’s screen outshines its predecessor and rivals. It reaches an impressive 1,280 nits of brightness, surpassing the Galaxy S23 Ultra and outperforming competitors like the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Even against the OnePlus 12’s extreme brightness claims, the S24 Ultra holds its ground, delivering consistent performance under typical real-world conditions.
Our own PhoneArena Galaxy S24 Ultra unit, however, doesn't have such problems. However, the display is prone to getting dirt all over it, somewhat easier than other phones. When that happens, it takes a fair amount of scrubbing to clean it.
My Galaxy S24 Ultra Display Coating after almost one year. :/ Did anybody else experience this? pic.twitter.com/0hu6noTsAt— Zaryab Khan (@xeetechcare) December 15, 2024
One user shared photos of visible peeling and scuff marks, even though the phone had not been exposed to rough handling or objects like keys, he argues. Other users report similar experiences.
