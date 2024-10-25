Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Galaxy S25 Ultra parts production begins and we may have bad news

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Display
Galaxy S25 Ultra M14 display
Galaxy S25 Ultra display rumors are all over the place right now, with three sources claiming Samsung's flagship will be behind Apple's top phones in screen tech.

Last night, well-known leaker Roland Quandt posted that Samsung suppliers have started making parts for the Galaxy S25 series. Parts production for the Galaxy S24 family allegedly began in November last year so Samsung appears to be ahead of schedule but whether this means it's eyeing an early launch is not known.



This rumor was soon followed by a post from insider Ice Universe which says that the Galaxy S25 Ultra's screen has improved over the Galaxy S24 Ultra in many areas, including brightness, viewing angle, and color accuracy.

 

The improvement in the viewing experience led him to theorize that the phone features the new M14 material, which is reportedly also used by the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

Other sources don't agree. Display analyst Ross Young and tipster Jukanlosreve both claim that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will use the same M13 material as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung has apparently decided to stick with the previous-generation material to keep costs in check.



Young explains that phones with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities cost more than non-AI devices as they require more capable chips as well as more memory and storage. To offset this increase, some manufacturers are cutting corners in display tech.

The M14 OLED panel is Samsung's highest-performing panel and is better than earlier iterations not just in terms of brightness but also lifespan.

South Korean outlet ET News also says that the Galaxy S25 series will continue to use the M13 organic material set. The publication learned from an insider that Samsung Display has started taking orders for the Galaxy S25 family.

Recommended Stories
The displays are rumored to be roughly the same size as those seen this year. The base model will have a 6.16-inch screen, the Plus model will sport a 6.66-inch display, and the Ultra will rock a 6.86-inch panel.

While some prospective buyers may be disappointed to know that Samsung isn't going to use its best screen for the Galaxy S25, this is seemingly an established pattern at this point. iPhones usually get even number OLED panels while Samsung and Chinese manufacturers use odd number sets. Each generation of material is used for two years.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless

Latest News

Galaxy S25 colors: here are the expected hues so far
Galaxy S25 colors: here are the expected hues so far
AirPods Pro 2 new firmware drops, prepping for iOS 18.1's hearing health features
AirPods Pro 2 new firmware drops, prepping for iOS 18.1's hearing health features
The Apple Watch Series 10 hints at a potential display upgrade for future iPhones
The Apple Watch Series 10 hints at a potential display upgrade for future iPhones
Reliable leaker says all models in the Galaxy S25 line will be equipped with the same processor
Reliable leaker says all models in the Galaxy S25 line will be equipped with the same processor
After releasing exactly zero games, the Netflix AAA games studio shuts down
After releasing exactly zero games, the Netflix AAA games studio shuts down
LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless