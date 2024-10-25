Galaxy S25 Ultra parts production begins and we may have bad news
Galaxy S25 Ultra display rumors are all over the place right now, with three sources claiming Samsung's flagship will be behind Apple's top phones in screen tech.
Last night, well-known leaker Roland Quandt posted that Samsung suppliers have started making parts for the Galaxy S25 series. Parts production for the Galaxy S24 family allegedly began in November last year so Samsung appears to be ahead of schedule but whether this means it's eyeing an early launch is not known.
This rumor was soon followed by a post from insider Ice Universe which says that the Galaxy S25 Ultra's screen has improved over the Galaxy S24 Ultra in many areas, including brightness, viewing angle, and color accuracy.
The improvement in the viewing experience led him to theorize that the phone features the new M14 material, which is reportedly also used by the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.
Young explains that phones with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities cost more than non-AI devices as they require more capable chips as well as more memory and storage. To offset this increase, some manufacturers are cutting corners in display tech.
The M14 OLED panel is Samsung's highest-performing panel and is better than earlier iterations not just in terms of brightness but also lifespan.
The displays are rumored to be roughly the same size as those seen this year. The base model will have a 6.16-inch screen, the Plus model will sport a 6.66-inch display, and the Ultra will rock a 6.86-inch panel.
While some prospective buyers may be disappointed to know that Samsung isn't going to use its best screen for the Galaxy S25, this is seemingly an established pattern at this point. iPhones usually get even number OLED panels while Samsung and Chinese manufacturers use odd number sets. Each generation of material is used for two years.
Parts production for the Galaxy S25 series is seemingly ahead of schedule. | Image Credit - Roland Quandt, X
The Galaxy S25 Ultra's viewing experience has improved considerably. | Image Credit - Ice Universe, X
Other sources don't agree. Display analyst Ross Young and tipster Jukanlosreve both claim that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will use the same M13 material as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung has apparently decided to stick with the previous-generation material to keep costs in check.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra will stick with M13. | Image Credit - Ross Young, X
South Korean outlet ET News also says that the Galaxy S25 series will continue to use the M13 organic material set. The publication learned from an insider that Samsung Display has started taking orders for the Galaxy S25 family.
While some prospective buyers may be disappointed to know that Samsung isn't going to use its best screen for the Galaxy S25, this is seemingly an established pattern at this point. iPhones usually get even number OLED panels while Samsung and Chinese manufacturers use odd number sets. Each generation of material is used for two years.
