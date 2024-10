Galaxy S25 Ultra parts production begins and we may have bad news

Galaxy S25 Ultra

The improvement in the viewing experience led him to theorize that the phone features the new M14 material , which is reportedly also used by the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.Other sources don't agree. Display analyst Ross Young and tipster Jukanlosreve both claim that thewill use the same M13 material as the. Samsung has apparently decided to stick with the previous-generation material to keep costs in check.

Young explains that phones with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities cost more than non-AI devices as they require more capable chips as well as more memory and storage. To offset this increase, some manufacturers are cutting corners in display tech.The M14 OLED panel is Samsung's highest-performing panel and is better than earlier iterations not just in terms of brightness but also lifespan.South Korean outletalso says that theseries will continue to use the M13 organic material set . The publication learned from an insider that Samsung Display has started taking orders for thefamily.The displays are rumored to be roughly the same size as those seen this year. The base model will have a 6.16-inch screen, the Plus model will sport a 6.66-inch display, and the Ultra will rock a 6.86-inch panel.While some prospective buyers may be disappointed to know that Samsung isn't going to use its best screen for the, this is seemingly an established pattern at this point . iPhones usually get even number OLED panels while Samsung and Chinese manufacturers use odd number sets. Each generation of material is used for two years.