Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Samsung reveals the secret behind the Galaxy S24 Ultra anti-glare screen

By
1comments
Samsung
Samsung reveals the secret behind the Galaxy S24 Ultra anti-glare screen
Ever since Samsung introduced the anti-glare Corning Gorilla Armor glass with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, people have been impressed with the actual properties of the newly developed silicate. In many comparisons and tests, the Galaxy S24 Ultra displayed a clear advantage in fighting glares and reflections compared to other models.

The secret behind this glass has now been revealed, as Samsung posted a short article and a video explaining the magic behind its Galaxy S24 Ultra anti-glare properties. The company calls the Corning Armor "the most scratch-resistant, optically advanced Gorilla Glass ever made."

The secret behind the anti-glare properties of the Galaxy S24 Ultra lies in a nano-scale layering process applied to the glass. Corning used a uniform plasma in an argon-filled chamber to deposit nanometer thick layers onto the glass. We have a separate article explaining how these strong and scratch-resistant glass shields are made, and the process is not vastly different from what Samsung is describing in this post.

Video Thumbnail


The difference is that some of these nanometer thick layers in the Gorilla Armor act like tiny one-way dispersion filters, taking the outside light in and dispersing it inside the glass layers rather than just reflecting it back. This creates a faint reflection of strong light sources rather than a strong, focused reflection and contributes to the anti-glare properties of the glass.

Gorilla Armor is currently exclusive to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and according to Samsung and Corning, this "one-of-a-kind display material that dramatically reduces glare by up to 75 percent" also performs three times better in drop tests against normal glass. We expect Corning to start offering Gorilla Armor to other manufacturers once the period of "exclusivity" ends for the Galaxy S24.

What do you think about the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Gorilla Armor? Is it a game changer that should be on every phone?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon

Latest News

Larger iPhone 16 Pro display and slimmer bezels don't mean higher price
Larger iPhone 16 Pro display and slimmer bezels don't mean higher price
This phone tries to make fun of Nothing and OnePlus, Carl Pei is not impressed
This phone tries to make fun of Nothing and OnePlus, Carl Pei is not impressed
LG Display might shake up iPhone 16 OLED panel supply chain to address design changes
LG Display might shake up iPhone 16 OLED panel supply chain to address design changes
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are more affordable at Walmart waiting to enhance your listening experience for less
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are more affordable at Walmart waiting to enhance your listening experience for less
PhoneArena's best iPhone and Android apps of the week
PhoneArena's best iPhone and Android apps of the week
The sleek Pixel Watch just dropped to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon and Walmart
The sleek Pixel Watch just dropped to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon and Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless