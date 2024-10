Galaxy S25 Ultra interface mockup reveals the new One UI 7 control center

This latest mockup confirms the rumors that Samsung's One UI 7 is reportedly coming not only with changes under the hood, but with a brand new visual overhaul that probably will take some time to get used to for loyal Samsung fans when the Galaxy S25 series hits the tape.









Samsung is still busy rolling out the big One UI 6.1.1 update that brings an unusually large number of new features and interface improvement, though it leaves out some older flagship series of theirs as not powerful enough.