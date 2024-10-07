Galaxy S25 Ultra interface mockup reveals the new One UI 7 control center
Samsung is still busy rolling out the big One UI 6.1.1 update that brings an unusually large number of new features and interface improvement, though it leaves out some older flagship series of theirs as not powerful enough.
Typically, Samsung starts testing the next version of Android immediately after Google details it at its I/O conference in May, and pushes the stable build in the October-December period, first to its flagship S-line series.
This year, however, due to the drastic uptake of AI features, it is apparently delaying the Android 15 update that would come with the next One UI 7 overlay for the sake of a much humbler One UI 6.1.1 variant.
That's the version that it brought together with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 during the summer, and it brings with it the many new AI enhancements that were not available when Samsung unleashed Galaxy AI on our unsuspecting heads together with the S24 series.
The big One UI 7 interface, however, is evidently not coming before the Galaxy S25 series and a mockup of how the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra will look like with the newest Android 15 overlay of Samsung has just been shows by Ice Universe, depicting the new control center.
S25 Ultra with One UI 7 mockup | Image credit – Ice Universe
The new One UI 7 control center seems to have taken a rather iPhone-esque direction with its split notification panel, as rounded corners and transparencies abound, as well as the uniform control widget sizes. This is confirmed by another recent leak from last week that showed drastic changes in the One UI 7 app drawer, home screen, settings app have also been slightly redesigned, as has been the battery indicator and the camera app with controls going at the bottom.
This latest mockup confirms the rumors that Samsung's One UI 7 is reportedly coming not only with changes under the hood, but with a brand new visual overhaul that probably will take some time to get used to for loyal Samsung fans when the Galaxy S25 series hits the tape.
