Samsung expands One UI 6.1.1 to more devices: Galaxy S22, Z Flip 4, and Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy S22 family | Image credit: PhoneArena

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 | Image credit: PhoneArena

Samsung fans living in South Korea can head to Settings / Software update and tap Download and install if the update pops up. For the rest of the world, we suggest checking for the update in a few days since The One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S22 series comes with firmware versionand includes the September 2024 security patch.For those of you who went for Samsung’s foldable phones , the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are also receiving the One UI 6.1.1 update in South Korea. The firmware versions you should be looking for areandJust like the Galaxy S22, Samsung’s older foldables are also getting the September 2024 security patch with One UI 6.1.1.Samsung fans living in South Korea can head toand tapif the update pops up. For the rest of the world, we suggest checking for the update in a few days since Samsung typically rolls out these software updates in waves.





Of course, we expect more Galaxy devices to start getting One UI 6.1.1 updates, and judging by the order in which Samsung delivered the update, it's probably the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 that are next.