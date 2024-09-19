Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Samsung expands One UI 6.1.1 to more devices: Galaxy S22, Z Flip 4, and Z Fold 4

Samsung has been trying to finish rolling out One UI 6.1.1 to all compatible devices just so it can focus on One UI 7.0. Unfortunately, it didn’t go too well, as the South Korean company had to halt the Galaxy S23 Ultra One UI 6.1.1 rollout.

Currently, we don’t even know when the first One UI 7.0 beta will start hitting Samsung’s phones after the update was reportedly delayed by several weeks.

But if you’re using an older phone that hasn’t been updated to One UI 6.1.1 yet, One UI 7.0 is probably of less interest to you. Thankfully, Samsung is making progress in its attempt to bring One UI 6.1.1 to as many Galaxy devices as possible before Android 15 hits Pixel phones next month.

The most recent Samsung flagships have already received the One UI 6.1.1 update, and now SamMobile reports that some of the older ones are getting the software upgrade: Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

All three Galaxy S22 series models, S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra, are now getting the One UI 6.1.1 update in South Korea, which means the rest of the world will be getting it too in a matter of days (unless major bugs are discovered).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 | Image credit: PhoneArena

The One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S22 series comes with firmware version S90xNKSU5EXH7 and includes the September 2024 security patch.

For those of you who went for Samsung’s foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are also receiving the One UI 6.1.1 update in South Korea. The firmware versions you should be looking for are F721NKSU4GXH7 and F936NKSU4GXH7.

Just like the Galaxy S22, Samsung’s older foldables are also getting the September 2024 security patch with One UI 6.1.1.

Samsung fans living in South Korea can head to Settings / Software update and tap Download and install if the update pops up. For the rest of the world, we suggest checking for the update in a few days since Samsung typically rolls out these software updates in waves. 

Of course, we expect more Galaxy devices to start getting One UI 6.1.1 updates, and judging by the order in which Samsung delivered the update, it's probably the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 that are next.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

