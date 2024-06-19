Samsung may prioritize 6.1.1 over One UI 7 on Galaxy Phones to bring you this one feature

Image credit — PhoneArena





A new rumor suggests that Samsung may be giving priority to its upcoming One UI 6.1.1 release for Galaxy phones, instead of going full-steam with One UI 7. This speculation is due to several factors, but mainly the fact that One UI 6.1.1. seems to be a bigger release than what you would normally expect for a x.x.1 version, and thus would need more time for refinement.









One UI 7 will not arrive very early, because there are special circumstances this year.

Samsung will first push One UI 6.1.1 to S24 series. One UI 6.1.1 contains many new AI functions, which is not a small upgrade. I got the exact time to start pushing these updates to S24 users… — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 19, 2024

One UI 6.1.1 graffiti generation image function, is the most fun AI function I have ever seen, very good use of SPen and imagination.

You can expect it! — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 19, 2024

Traditionally, Samsung would begin testing Android 15 -based One UI 7 in the summer, with a stable build usually released in October. However, Ice Universe suggests that One UI 7 might be delayed this year as Samsung prioritizes the release of One UI 6.1.1, a larger update than usual. This could be due to the



