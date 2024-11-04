Galaxy S25 Ultra design doesn't look radically different from S24 Ultra in leaked image

















Apart from some subtle tweaks to their dimensions, the base and Plus models are rumored to look identical to the models they are replacing.





Galaxy S25 Ultra , on the other hand, is all set to The, on the other hand, is all set to ditch its iconic boxy design . It was said to adopt rounded corners, but as recent leaks have been suggesting, the edges will only be slightly curved, so the new device is not going to be a huge departure from its predecessor in terms of design. This hints that Samsung will maintain the broader elements of the distinctive design.









That said, the two devices will look noticeably different, with today's leak also suggesting that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have flat sides. This will apparently also make the side bezels look slimmer, as the curved side rails of the Galaxy S24 Ultra look like an extension of the side bezels, making them appear thicker than they actually are.





Galaxy S25 family will reportedly be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in all regions. Early reports have The entirefamily will reportedly be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in all regions. Early reports have raised some concerns about potential overheating issues , but it's potentially a false scare.







