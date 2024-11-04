Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy S25 Ultra design doesn't look radically different from S24 Ultra in leaked image

By
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra looks increasingly likely to do away with the sharp corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but a new leak suggests it will not look wildly different from its predecessor.

Early on in the Galaxy S25 leak cycle, a design change rumor gained steam, but as we inch closer to the January launch, it looks like the update will be subtle.

Leaker Roland Quandt has posted images of third-party silicon covers meant for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. 


Apart from some subtle tweaks to their dimensions, the base and Plus models are rumored to look identical to the models they are replacing. 

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, is all set to ditch its iconic boxy design. It was said to adopt rounded corners, but as recent leaks have been suggesting, the edges will only be slightly curved, so the new device is not going to be a huge departure from its predecessor in terms of design. This hints that Samsung will maintain the broader elements of the distinctive design.


That said, the two devices will look noticeably different, with today's leak also suggesting that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have flat sides. This will apparently also make the side bezels look slimmer, as the curved side rails of the Galaxy S24 Ultra look like an extension of the side bezels, making them appear thicker than they actually are. 

The entire Galaxy S25 family will reportedly be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in all regions. Early reports have raised some concerns about potential overheating issues, but it's potentially a false scare.


Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7 update will be launched the same day as the Galaxy S25, which is also expected to be Samsung's first flagship phone to support seamless software updates
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

