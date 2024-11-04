Galaxy S25 Ultra design doesn't look radically different from S24 Ultra in leaked image
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra looks increasingly likely to do away with the sharp corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but a new leak suggests it will not look wildly different from its predecessor.
Early on in the Galaxy S25 leak cycle, a design change rumor gained steam, but as we inch closer to the January launch, it looks like the update will be subtle.
Leaker Roland Quandt has posted images of third-party silicon covers meant for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra.
Apart from some subtle tweaks to their dimensions, the base and Plus models are rumored to look identical to the models they are replacing.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, is all set to ditch its iconic boxy design. It was said to adopt rounded corners, but as recent leaks have been suggesting, the edges will only be slightly curved, so the new device is not going to be a huge departure from its predecessor in terms of design. This hints that Samsung will maintain the broader elements of the distinctive design.
Galaxy S25 Ultra case leaks suggest the edges will be slightly curved. | Image Credit - Roland Quandt, X
That said, the two devices will look noticeably different, with today's leak also suggesting that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have flat sides. This will apparently also make the side bezels look slimmer, as the curved side rails of the Galaxy S24 Ultra look like an extension of the side bezels, making them appear thicker than they actually are.
The entire Galaxy S25 family will reportedly be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in all regions. Early reports have raised some concerns about potential overheating issues, but it's potentially a false scare.
The phones are not expected to feature the same highest-end display material as the iPhone 16 Pro.
Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7 update will be launched the same day as the Galaxy S25, which is also expected to be Samsung's first flagship phone to support seamless software updates.
