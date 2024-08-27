Galaxy S25 Ultra looks a little less aggressive than Galaxy S24 Ultra in new photos
The next Galaxy S25 Ultra will not have the sharp edges of its predecessor, as evident in new renders shared by Ice Universe, the go-to leaker for Samsung news.
The phone appears to have ditched the angular corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which are sometimes criticised for causing discomfort by digging into the palms of its owners. Samsung will take care of that problem by making the edges of the Galaxy S25 Ultra slightly rounded. This design aspect has apparently been copied from the Meizu 21 Pro.
Ice notes that the renders he has shared don't accurately reflect all the changes. For instance, the leaker had previously revealed the side rails would have a curve towards the back, but that detail has been omitted in the renders, which instead show the phone as having completely flat sides.
Another previously rumored change that the new pictures showcase is a reduced width, though you may not be able to spot that one right away. Since the part of the phone's frame near the screen is expected to be straight, it will reduce the overall width of the phone from 79mm to 77.6mm, increasing the screen's diagonal to 6.86 inches from 6.79 inches.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a near-perfect phone and design refinements will pretty much guarantee it a spot on the best phones list.
As is always the case, the phone will have a new Snapdragon chip under the hood. The faster chip might be paired with 16GB of RAM to deliver a smooth performance.
A new render showcases Galaxy S25 Ultra's updated design with curved corners | Image Credit - Ice Universe
An earlier report also said that the phone would be 8.4mm thick, which would make it slimmer than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is 8.6mm thick.
The phone is also rumored to flaunt two new cameras - an ultrawide module and a new telephoto sensor.
