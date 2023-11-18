Galaxy S24 Ultra leak indicates Samsung has made up its mind about key visual change

We are give or take two months away from the launch of the Galaxy S24 series , provided the rumors are legit. Accessory makers are apparently already gearing up for the release and today, ace leaker Ice Universe has shared with us screen protectors meant for the three phones.





Galaxy S24 phones will have the same overall design as their predecessors, as was hinted by recently The first thing that you can glean from the image is that the forthcomingphones will have the same overall design as their predecessors, as was hinted by recently leaked mock-up units . The standard and the Plus models have rounded corners, whereas the Ultra retains the sharp corners of its predecessor.









Galaxy S23 Ultra protector, you'll notice that the protector meant for the latter has a slight curvature along the side. What it hasn't retained is the Galaxy S23 Ultra 's curved screen, which already had flatter sides than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. When comparing the Galaxy S24 Ultra 's alleged protector with aprotector, you'll notice that the protector meant for the latter has a slight curvature along the side.





Other than that, the protectors also seem to be in line with reports that said the phones would have symmetrical bezels which might be a hair thinner compared to the current generation. Other than that, the protectors also seem to be in line with reports that said the phones would have symmetrical bezels which might be a hair thinner compared to the current generation.





And while not abundantly obvious in the pictures, the Galaxy S24 has a slightly bigger screen and it might be taller and slimmer. The other two models are rumored to be somewhat thicker than their predecessors.





The most noticeable change is the Galaxy S24 Ultra 's flat screen though and most prospective buyers will probably be happy to see it go. Though curved screens look aesthetically pleasing, they are a little annoying in usage as they are prone to accidental touches. It's also tricky to apply screen protectors on curved screens and using a stylus on them is not so fun either.





That said, curved screens make huge phones like the 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra more comfortable to hold and they also do a good job of hiding the side bezels. Well, you can't have your cake and eat it too.



