Tipster claims Exynos 990 inside the Galaxy Note 20 will be as fast as its Snapdragon counterpart





I Hope everyone understands this:



The Exynos 990 on Note 20 series is an improved version with better optimization than the Snapdragon version and runs just as cool and just as fast as the Snapdragon.Its like an Exynos 990+



Samsung will also market the Exynos990 model as better — Anthony (@TheGalox_) July 28, 2020





As expected, the leaker claims the Exynos 990 inside the Galaxy Note 20 duo will not be the same as the chip inside the latest S series models. Rather, it will be an improved, optimized version and will work as well as the Snapdragon 865 Plus chip. While we are not too sure about its performance being similar to Qualcomm's new chip, we do hope it will at least catch up to the Snapdragon 865.



After all, Samsung is reportedly making a PC-specific model of the Exynos 990 too, which further goes on to show that it's quite confident about the chip, in spite of the After all, Samsung is reportedly making a PC-specific model of the Exynos 990 too, which further goes on to show that it's quite confident about the chip, in spite of the criticism it has received



In other related news, the Galaxy Note 20 In other related news, the Galaxy Note 20 will not be any more affordable than the Note 10, as a couple of reports had suggested. In Europe, the price will likely start at €999, and the maxed-out model will be more expensive than Galaxy Note 10 Plus at €1,449.



