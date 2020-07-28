Tipster claims Exynos 990 inside the Galaxy Note 20 will be as fast as its Snapdragon counterpart
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is merely a week away now. While the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is tipped to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor with its 120Hz LTPO panel, a better S Pen, and an improved camera system, the Note 20 will stick with an all-too-common 60Hz screen and a plastic back. Some markets, such as Europe will probably get the Exynos 990 instead of the Snapdragon 865 Plus and per a tipster, this might not necessarily be bad news.
I Hope everyone understands this:— Anthony (@TheGalox_) July 28, 2020
The Exynos 990 on Note 20 series is an improved version with better optimization than the Snapdragon version and runs just as cool and just as fast as the Snapdragon.Its like an Exynos 990+
Samsung will also market the Exynos990 model as better
Earlier, we reported that Samsung will build a hype around in-house components, including its SoC, with a new campaign. Ideally, proprietary parts should result in better performance, something which was not the case with the Galaxy S20. However, as we saw, the company took care of many of the issues with software updates.
As expected, the leaker claims the Exynos 990 inside the Galaxy Note 20 duo will not be the same as the chip inside the latest S series models. Rather, it will be an improved, optimized version and will work as well as the Snapdragon 865 Plus chip. While we are not too sure about its performance being similar to Qualcomm's new chip, we do hope it will at least catch up to the Snapdragon 865.
After all, Samsung is reportedly making a PC-specific model of the Exynos 990 too, which further goes on to show that it's quite confident about the chip, in spite of the criticism it has received.
In other related news, the Galaxy Note 20 will not be any more affordable than the Note 10, as a couple of reports had suggested. In Europe, the price will likely start at €999, and the maxed-out model will be more expensive than Galaxy Note 10 Plus at €1,449.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Leaks (62 updates)
-
Now reading
28 July Tipster claims Exynos 990 inside the Galaxy Note 20 will be as fast as its Snapdragon counterpart
-
27 July The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive
-
24 July Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
-
24 July The 5G Galaxy Note 20/Ultra won't ship with Samsung's most powerful charger
-
24 July Fresh Galaxy Note 20 5G leak details serious downgrades including plastic build