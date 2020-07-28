Samsung Android

Tipster claims Exynos 990 inside the Galaxy Note 20 will be as fast as its Snapdragon counterpart

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 28, 2020, 12:32 PM
Tipster claims Exynos 990 inside the Galaxy Note 20 will be as fast as its Snapdragon counterpart
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is merely a week away now. While the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is tipped to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor with its 120Hz LTPO panel, a better S Pen, and an improved camera system, the Note 20 will stick with an all-too-common 60Hz screen and a plastic back. Some markets, such as Europe will probably get the Exynos 990 instead of the Snapdragon 865 Plus and per a tipster, this might not necessarily be bad news.



Earlier, we reported that Samsung will build a hype around in-house components, including its SoC, with a new campaign. Ideally, proprietary parts should result in better performance, something which was not the case with the Galaxy S20. However, as we saw, the company took care of many of the issues with software updates.

As expected, the leaker claims the Exynos 990 inside the Galaxy Note 20 duo will not be the same as the chip inside the latest S series models. Rather, it will be an improved, optimized version and will work as well as the Snapdragon 865 Plus chip. While we are not too sure about its performance being similar to Qualcomm's new chip, we do hope it will at least catch up to the Snapdragon 865. 

After all, Samsung is reportedly making a PC-specific model of the Exynos 990 too, which further goes on to show that it's quite confident about the chip, in spite of the criticism it has received.

In other related news, the Galaxy Note 20 will not be any more affordable than the Note 10, as a couple of reports had suggested. In Europe, the price will likely start at €999, and the maxed-out model will be more expensive than Galaxy Note 10 Plus at €1,449.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive
Popular stories
Insane Motorola Razr (2020) 5G leak reveals design for the first time
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless