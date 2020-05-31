T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Latest update solves Galaxy S20 Ultra's autofocus woes to some extent

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 31, 2020, 6:23 PM
One of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's headlining features is also the cause of a hardware limitation. The phone's large 108MP camera results in a shallow depth of field and a longer focal length when compared to image sensors with fewer pixels. As a result, the phone suffers from autofocus issues when taking closeups, especially in low light conditions.

Galaxy S20 Ultra is basically automating a trick to achieve proper focus


Samsung is attempting to remedy the problem to some extent with its latest update which brings the firmware version G98xxXXU2ATE6. As a video posted by SamMobile shows, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will now ask you to back away a little when you move too close to an object. You will be prompted to use a toggle dubbed Close-Up Zoom. This will set the zoom level to 1.5x and allow you to take close-ups without having to move physically closer to your object. 

Image quality will likely not suffer, thanks to the 108MP sensor. 

Since the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus do not have a 108MP camera, they do not have this issue and as a result, they have not received the Close-Up Zoom function. 

Autofocus is one issue Galaxy S20 Ultra owners were up in the arms about. Although no software fix can resolve the physical limitation of the camera, with the latest update, Samsung appears to have mitigated the issue significantly, enabling users to get a taste of macro photography on the phone.


Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 7 Reviews
$1141 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1050 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

