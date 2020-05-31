Latest update solves Galaxy S20 Ultra's autofocus woes to some extent

One of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's headlining features is also the cause of a hardware limitation. The phone's large 108MP camera results in a shallow depth of field and a longer focal length when compared to image sensors with fewer pixels. As a result, the phone suffers from autofocus issues when taking closeups, especially in low light conditions.





Galaxy S20 Ultra is basically automating a trick to achieve proper focus



Samsung is attempting to remedy the problem to some extent with its latest update which brings the firmware version G98xxXXU2ATE6. As a video posted by Samsung is attempting to remedy the problem to some extent with its latest update which brings the firmware version G98xxXXU2ATE6. As a video posted by SamMobile shows, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will now ask you to back away a little when you move too close to an object. You will be prompted to use a toggle dubbed Close-Up Zoom. This will set the zoom level to 1.5x and allow you to take close-ups without having to move physically closer to your object.



Image quality will likely not suffer, thanks to the 108MP sensor.



Since the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus do not have a 108MP camera, they do not have this issue and as a result, they have not received the Close-Up Zoom function.



Autofocus is one issue Galaxy S20 Ultra owners were up in the arms about. Although no software fix can resolve the physical limitation of the camera, with the latest update, Samsung appears to have mitigated the issue significantly, enabling users to get a taste of macro photography on the phone.



