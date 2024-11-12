Did Samsung lose faith in the Galaxy Tabs? This is not how you win against the iPad Pro!
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
In a world where most gadget manufacturers have given up the fight for the premium tablet market, Samsung stands strong by launching a bold Galaxy Tab S series. They typically come in three different sizes (the latest Tab S10 came in two) and are all decked out with the latest and greatest hardware, top-tier screens, excellent speakers, and a stylus included in the box. Plus an aftermarket keyboard folio to make it laptop replacement-viable.
But still, power is power, and when you are selling a tablet for $1k+, it matters.
Which is why the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra were met with a lukewarm reception.
Samsung typically refreshes its premium tablets in an 18-month cycle. Which is fine — users rarely shop to upgrade their tablet. A smartphone update usually takes priority for most, and even Apple doesn’t rush a new iPad model unless it has something new for it.
Then, the new models were not powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, despite that Samsung has such a close partnership with the silicon maker (we do get Made for Galaxy overclocked Snapdragon processors for the Galaxy S phones, after all).
No, instead, the Galaxy Tab S10 models launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+.
That’s… fine. The Dimensity 9000 series are the most powerful chips that MediaTek can offer. And, while they do seem like they need some more tuning in terms of energy efficiency, they can churn the numbers well enough.
Oh wait, that’s actually not fine. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 — the latest and greatest chip from the series — was literally a month away. Now, new phones are launching with it, and benchmarks are popping up left and right. Like the Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8. And, from what’s available on the Web, we can see that the 3 nm Dimensity 9400 has enough power to rival the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is also just now making its way to the market.
The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S9 series stood strong in a market where the only other premium tablet option was the iPad Pro. And while the processors in Samsung’s tablets couldn’t combat the M-class chips in the Apple slates, the software and UI that Samsung provided more than made up for it.
But still, power is power, and when you are selling a tablet for $1k+, it matters.
Which is why the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra were met with a lukewarm reception.
*Benchmarks found on Nanoreview.net
As premium tablets are pushing price limits to $1k and above, users are rightfully asking “What can it do, though?”. Apple talks up its M4 chips quite a lot, and the claims are covered by the incredible power of the processors. Yes, you can edit 4K video, record songs, do graphic design, and you can have multiple windows open on an iPad.
iPadOS isn’t perfect for multi-tasking — if you are rendering your work, it’s better to let it do its thing and not touch it until it's done. And its Stage Manager mode isn’t a replacement for a nice desktop working environment, even though Apple tried to fine-tune it and make it better. Then, a lot of people just don’t want to be in the Apple ecosystem.
Which is why a lot of tech enthusiasts look at Samsung’s tablets. DeX is much more desktop-like, the S Pen and beautiful AMOLED screens offer great options for artists, and Samsung partnered up with Luma Touch to bring the high-quality LumaFusion video editor to Android. The latter is still rough around the edges but is being worked on, all thanks to Samsung’s tenacity.
But that tenacity is all in vain if you simply launch your premium tablet with hardware that’s just about to be superseded.
Whatever the reason for the Dimensity 9300+ and early launch, it should’ve been postponed.
Let’s be honest — nobody was sitting on the edge of their seats, begging for a Galaxy Tab S10 so soon after the excellent Galaxy Tab S9 line was released. There was no rush, Samsung could’ve just waited it out.
Launching a premium tablet just at the time when new gen hardware is coming is a recipe for bad sales and eroding the trust in the brand. It kind of sends the message that Samsung has silently given up on the Galaxy Tab S series, but I don’t believe that’s in any way the truth.
I have huge respect for Samsung for still making premium Android tablets in a market where most have given up on trying to rival Apple’s iPad Pros. But this is not how that particular battle is fought, not even talking about a win here. Patience and releasing when the hardware is right would’ve been the better call.
