Did Apple just win the “Budget flagship” game?

After much speculation and excitement, the iPhone 16e finally landed via an elaborate press release, complete with a demo video to show it off from all sides.And the first reactions were “Wait… this wasn’t what we were supposed to get?”. Well, first reactions if you hadn’t been following the leaks over the past two weeks. If you had — then you had the same thought, just two weeks prior.Anyhow, what and why is theFor one, it’s a new iPhone model that eradicated two pre-existing ones as soon as it landed. You will notice that you can no longer buy an iPhone SE nor an iPhone 14 from the Apple website.Thetook the’s $599 price bracket, and since the SE is now gone, it also took the place of “the cheapest iPhone you can buy”.At first look, it’s a bafflingly good deal — Apple A18 chip, presumably 8 GB RAM ( Apple Intelligence needs it as a minimum). This single 48 MP camera should be pretty good if it’s ripped straight off an iPhone 16 , and the 6.1-inch OLED screen has almost the same quality as all other non-Pro iPhones.To top it off, apparently, Apple managed to fit a bigger battery in there. Now, Cupertino doesn’t share the “geeky specs” like battery capacity, but they do list endurance for “video playback” and “audio playback”. According to those numbers, thehas about a 16% longer battery life than the, which is the same shape and size.OK, so it’s as good as a regularon almost every front, and it starts at a full $200 off, so what gives? In other words…Every time we get a cheaper version of a product, we can expect to get it with the corners shaved off a bit — or a lot. But, generally, since it bears the iPhone name, you’d think you get the core Apple experience, right?Well, that is mostly correct with the. But here’s where it’s a bit backwards:Then, there are the other things you’d expect to be missing:But you get, which is supposedly the next step in the “core Apple experience”. Even though thedoesn’t have a Camera Control button, you will still be able to activate Visual Intelligence. That feature was previously only available on the newseries because there was no other way to access it other than holding the Camera Control button. Reason unknown, but it can now magically be activated via the Action Button.Looking at the market that theis landing in:The iPhone definitely gets one over on each of these. It will beat the Pixel in speed and performance any day. It will have a better camera than the(OK, OK, we’ll wait for the review, call it a hunch). It will… hmm, OK, the Galaxy S24 FE has enough going for it to swing back.And I guess that’s it — if I can call thea “pretty good phone for $650”, then theis certainly a very good iPhone for the price. You get the last-gen CPU, and the upgraded Apple main camera for a midranger price. I think it’s going to rock some socks and shake up the market. Good luck, Galaxy S25 Edge