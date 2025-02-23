Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Members-only articles read this month: 1/3
to browse without limitations.

Did Apple just win the “Budget flagship” game?

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Editorials iPhone
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Did Apple just win the “Budget flagship” game?
After much speculation and excitement, the iPhone 16e finally landed via an elaborate press release, complete with a demo video to show it off from all sides.

And the first reactions were “Wait… this wasn’t what we were supposed to get?”. Well, first reactions if you hadn’t been following the leaks over the past two weeks. If you had — then you had the same thought, just two weeks prior.

Anyhow, what and why is the iPhone 16e?

For one, it’s a new iPhone model that eradicated two pre-existing ones as soon as it landed. You will notice that you can no longer buy an iPhone SE nor an iPhone 14 from the Apple website.

The iPhone 16e took the iPhone 14’s $599 price bracket, and since the SE is now gone, it also took the place of “the cheapest iPhone you can buy”.

But is the iPhone 16e worth it?


At first look, it’s a bafflingly good deal — Apple A18 chip, presumably 8 GB RAM (Apple Intelligence needs it as a minimum). This single 48 MP camera should be pretty good if it’s ripped straight off an iPhone 16, and the 6.1-inch OLED screen has almost the same quality as all other non-Pro iPhones.

To top it off, apparently, Apple managed to fit a bigger battery in there. Now, Cupertino doesn’t share the “geeky specs” like battery capacity, but they do list endurance for “video playback” and “audio playback”. According to those numbers, the iPhone 16e has about a 16% longer battery life than the iPhone 16, which is the same shape and size.

iPhone 16eiPhone 16
Video Playback26 hrs22 hrs
Video Streaming21 hrs18 hrs
Audio Playback90 hrs80 hrs
*Numbers reported by Apple

OK, so it’s as good as a regular iPhone 16 on almost every front, and it starts at a full $200 off, so what gives? In other words…

Hey, iPhone 16e, what’s the catch?


Did Apple just win the “Budget flagship” game?

Every time we get a cheaper version of a product, we can expect to get it with the corners shaved off a bit — or a lot. But, generally, since it bears the iPhone name, you’d think you get the core Apple experience, right?

Well, that is mostly correct with the iPhone 16e. But here’s where it’s a bit backwards:

  • No MagSafe - the iPhone 16e does support wireless charging, but it’s limited to 7.5 W and there are no magnets on its back. If you’re loaded up on accessories, steer clear of the 16e.
  • Old photographic styles - it’s an iPhone 16, it has an A18 chip, but it doesn’t support the new Photographic Styles with the mega customization? Hm…
  • No Camera Control button

Then, there are the other things you’d expect to be missing:

Recommended Stories
  • One less GPU core, no harm no foul
  • No ultrawide camera - may or may not be a huge loss

But you get Apple Intelligence, which is supposedly the next step in the “core Apple experience”. Even though the iPhone 16e doesn’t have a Camera Control button, you will still be able to activate Visual Intelligence. That feature was previously only available on the new iPhone 16 series because there was no other way to access it other than holding the Camera Control button. Reason unknown, but it can now magically be activated via the Action Button.

So, is $600 for the iPhone 16e worth it?


Looking at the market that the iPhone 16e is landing in:


The iPhone definitely gets one over on each of these. It will beat the Pixel in speed and performance any day. It will have a better camera than the OnePlus 13R (OK, OK, we’ll wait for the review, call it a hunch). It will… hmm, OK, the Galaxy S24 FE has enough going for it to swing back.

And I guess that’s it — if I can call the Galaxy S24 FE a “pretty good phone for $650”, then the iPhone 16e is certainly a very good iPhone for the price. You get the last-gen CPU, and the upgraded Apple main camera for a midranger price. I think it’s going to rock some socks and shake up the market. Good luck, Galaxy S25 Edge!


https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now

Latest News

T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
Siri on your iPhone could be getting help from one of its biggest competitors soon
Siri on your iPhone could be getting help from one of its biggest competitors soon
Redesigned iPhone 17 Pro Max case showcases the complexity of the new design
Redesigned iPhone 17 Pro Max case showcases the complexity of the new design
Amazon just made the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar even more irresistible — save 41% now
Amazon just made the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar even more irresistible — save 41% now
Apple pulls latest beta software on certain iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models
Apple pulls latest beta software on certain iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models
New report includes a huge surprise about the 5G modem chip Apple will use on most iPhone 17 models
New report includes a huge surprise about the 5G modem chip Apple will use on most iPhone 17 models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless