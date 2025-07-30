Fossibot F107 Pro: wild beast of a phone, colorful night vision camera

This story is sponsored by Fossibot. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!





Hikers, adventurers, and heavy labor professionals have very specific requirements from their phones. At the very top of the list is the need for the device to be rugged and be able to survive harsh conditions and accidental drops that are more dangerous than normal. A very long battery life is an absolute must, because you don’t know when you will get to another power outlet. Then, there’s the need for specific tools within the phone — like a strong flashlight or a camera that can see in the dark.Well, the Fossibot F107 Pro not only meets those requirements, it excels and pushes the industry forward when it comes to night vision cameras. Ever thought you can get full-color night vision? On a phone? Well, feast your eyes on Fossibot’s Starlight Night Vision:Night vision cameras on smartphones have existed before, but here’s the caveat — they are infrared cameras that need an IR illuminator, and ultimately provide monochrome visuals. Very cool when you want to play-pretend as a spy from a videogame, not so great when you are trying to get a clearer image in the pitch black of night.The Fossibot F107 Pro Starlight Night Vision camera takes a whole separate approach. With a very wide F1.0 aperture and a super-sensitive AX620Q sensor, it can “see” ambient light reflections as dim as 0.0005 lux. OK, 1 lux is the light of a single candle, observed at a meter’s distance. So, 0.0005 lux is very, very dark — the Fossibot F107 Pro can capture objects illuminated by the stars and moon.The main camera is nothing to snark at either — a 200 MP Samusung S5KHP3SP03 sensor with phase detection autofocus, an and AI-assisted processing.Speaking of seeing things in the dark, the Fossibot F107 Pro is equipped with a powerful torchlight that has a 50 m beam distance — an essential for hikers and professionals alike that can help you navigate and get you out of trouble all the same.The battery of the Fossibot F107 Pro is a huge 28,000 mAh cell — that’s enough for 2,800 hours of standby, 215 hours of talking, or 28 hours of non-stop torchlight use.Thankfully, it does support fast charging — 66 Watts on the wire. And you can share the power from that huge cell, with a 10 W reverse charge feature.As you’ve probably noticed in the photos already, the Fossibot F107 Pro is a rugged phone. All wrapped in armor, it has a MIL-STD-810H+ shock proofing rating and IP68 + IP69K. That’s the highest level of ingress protection, meaning the phone can not only survive full dives, but also high-pressure, high-temperature sprays.At the heart of the phone is the 2.5 GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7300. It has 512 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM (+18 virtual RAM possible) and it accepts microSD cards as large as 1 TB.The display on the front is a 6.95-inch FHD+ panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, so whenever you have some downtime, you can still enjoy your games or videos. And with worldwide 5G connectivity, you can stay connected and share your adventures with friends and family whenever and wherever they may happen!The Fossibot F107 Pro has an MSRP of $549, but you can grab it for $439.99 right now! Fossibot has warehouses in the US, UK, EU, and Japan, so shipping is local and shouldn’t be much of a hassle!