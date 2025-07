Chinese foldables have nothing on Galaxy Z Fold 7 where it matters

Fold 7

There is no accurate measuring tool, but we can still draw a rigorous conclusion: Galaxy Z Fold7 is the thinnest folding mobile phone in the world.

I switched the positions of two mobile phones during the test, and the results remained the same, which showed that the factors of… pic.twitter.com/irlNgKOtH0 — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) July 15, 2025

Ice Universe's analysis shows that the Fold 7 is both the thinnest and the lightest foldable handset around. Some people might scoff at his methods, which involve putting the phones side by side and observing which way a ball slides to determine the thickness. He did use a caliper to confirm his findings, though.





Do small differences in weight and thickness matter? Yup, every bit counts when it comes to a foldable phone No, as long as the differences are minor Not in daily use, but how else will you know who is ahead? Yup, every bit counts when it comes to a foldable phone 50% No, as long as the differences are minor 25% Not in daily use, but how else will you know who is ahead? 25%



The tipster also weighed the phones, and surprisingly, there are discrepancies between what Ice found and the official specs. According to his tests, the Fold 7 weighs 218 grams, beating out Honor Magic V5 (224 grams), vivo X Fold5 (236 grams), and OPPO Find N5 (236 grams).



We will, of course, do our own tests, but going by Ice's results, it looks like Samsung was being a little humble when it said the Fold 7 was its thinnest and lightest Galaxy Fold yet even though it's actually the thinnest and lightest of them all.



We will, of course, do our own tests, but going by Ice's results, it looks like Samsung was being a little humble when it said the Fold 7 was its thinnest and lightest Galaxy Fold yet even though it's actually the thinnest and lightest of them all. Samsung went to great lengths to achieve this feat, sacrificing S Pen support in the process. As we now know, it was not all for nothing, and Samsung has once again asserted dominance in the category.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable you can buy today, according to an independent analysis. We already knew that the recently-revealed Fold 7 was Samsung's thinnest and lightest book-style foldable phone to date. The vivo X Fold 5 was believed to hold the crown for the slimmest and most lightweight foldable on the market. However, it has now emerged that the Fold 7 outclasses the X Fold 5 in both departments. The Fold 7 will go on sale on July 25, meaning only a select few have their hands on it right now, and most have likely agreed to embargoes. Leakers are not the type to abide by these rules, though, which is why Ice Universe, who also happens to be a fierce critic of Samsung, has posted the results of the tests he conducted. The Fold 7 is 8.9mm thick when folded and weighs 215 grams, according to the official specs sheet. Honor claims its Magic V5 is 8.8mm thin and is 217 grams on the weight scale. The OPPO Find N5 is said to be 8.93 mm thick and weighs 229 grams. The vivo X Fold5 is 9.2mm thick and comes in at 217 grams, according to the company's website. If you pit the official specs against each other, it seems like the Fold 7 and OPPO Find N5 are evenly matched when it comes to thickness. The Fold 7 also looks the lightest, but not by a wide margin.