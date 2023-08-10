Beta 5, the last beta before Android 14's public release, is rolling out for Pixels now





Beta 5 is the third platform stable Android 14 release and addresses some lingering bugs, introduces the latest and final system behaviors and the August security patches. Below is a list of the top issues that were patched, although the release notes state that more issues were also resolved that were not listed.

Top Resolved Issues

Fixed an issue where after unlocking a device using a PIN, TalkBack provides incorrect audio.

Fixed an issue where Wi-Fi scanning was consuming too much battery.

Fixed an issue where some pictures would glitch with extra shadow blocks.

Fixed an issue where in some cases, the fingerprint sensor icon wouldn't appear as expected.

Fixed an issue where voice over Wi-Fi wasn't enabled by default.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the device loses antenna ranging session information and cannot recover it.

Fixed an issue where an extraneous white bar would appear in some apps.

Fixed a background color issue with the UI used to add a shortcut to the home screen.

Fixed a launcher issue that was causing frequent crashes and other quality issues.

Fixed an issue on Pixel tablets where user interaction during the transition from screen saver to low-light clock causes a SysUI crash.

Fixed a Pixel Fold issue where tapping would fail to wake the device.

Fixed a Pixel Fold issue where the system buttons would have inconsistent positions after folding and unfolding.

Fixed an issue causing SysUI crashes when removing an app pair in landscape.

Fixed an issue the launcher doesn't fully render after setup.

Fixed an issue where the system displayed an incorrect mobile connection type.

Fixed an issue where navigating back to exit an app leads to users no longer being able to open the app.

Fixed an issue where wallpaper previews were sometimes blank.

Fixed an issue where the system theme changes from yellow to pink after rebooting.

Fixed an overscroll issue with ScrollView.

Fixed an issue where certain color palettes were difficult to see when the lock screen was activated.

Fixed an issue where users couldn't enable battery sharing if a work profile exists on the device.

Fixed an issue where a tablet screen inappropriately turns off when docked.

Fixed an issue where the device policy manager was preventing notifications from appearing.

Fixed an issue where group notifications couldn't be expanded.

Fixed an issue where the lockscreen didn't properly display the clock.

Fixed various camera issues that were causing crashes and reductions in quality.

Fixed an issue with power consumption during video playback.

Fixed a Weather clock rendering issue.

Fixed an issue where the lock screen customization preview didn't match the end result.

Fixed an issue that was causing the wallpaper selection screen to crash.

Fixed an issue where Pixel devices weren't connecting with some routers.

Fixed a toast search result issue where the color was too similar with the background color.

Fixed an issue where tapping a notification before using facial unlock does not open the notification.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold where two clocks were displayed at the same time when in widescreen.

Fixed an issue where widgets would overlap and stack incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where closing the PiP window doesn't stop YouTube playback.

Fixed an issue with switching call audio sources.

Fixed an issue where after unlocking a device, only the background appears.

Fixed an issue with dragging folders to remove them.

Pixel devices that are eligible for this update include the Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. As usual, if you are already enrolled in the Android 14 Beta Program, you should be automatically receiving an over-the-air (OTA) update.





However, should you want to speed up the process, you can always manually check for updates by going to Settings > System > System updates. Since the final release is only a few weeks away, we should be getting more information soon on how to proceed with unenrolling from the beta program if desired, and on any new beta programs to follow this one.