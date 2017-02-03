Apple Android Picks

Best mid-range "$400-$500 flagship" phones this year

Victor Hristov, Georgi Zarkov posted by Victor Hristov, Georgi Zarkov   /  Nov 14, 2019, 8:53 AM
Best mid-range
These days, you can get a phone with a flagship-grade look, feel and even performance for just about $400 to $500. And since this trend has been taking over in the last couple of years, many people would just call these phones "affordable flagships".

The price on these phones has fluctuated a bit, but generally has hovered around these prices, and considering the quick astronomical growth of phones from Apple, Samsung and even Huawei, these phones look like an even better value for the money today.

You no longer need to pay pretty penny to get a great phone

The "$400 flagships" that we've picked below all excel in terms of performance and their design and overall finish. While not all of these phones are available on US carriers, most will be compatible with at least T-Mobile and AT&T, and are readily available via retailers like Amazon or B&H.

With all this in mind, let's get started: here are the best mid-range "affordable flagship" phones.

1. OnePlus 7T


Pros

  • 90Hz display
  • Impressively fast performance
  • Good battery life
  • Recharges very quickly

Cons

  • Low-light camera performance not quite flagship grade
  • No wireless charging
While it's technically outside of our established price range, OnePlus remains our top choice for a budget flagship this year.

The OnePlus 7T has a 90Hz display just like the Pro version and a triple camera setup as well, which means the only difference is the curved-edge display and the pop-up camera. For many user those are actually advantages,

The 7T remains true to the OnePlus fundamentals: extremely zippy performance thanks to the Snapdragon 855+ chip under the hood, the clean, clutter-free experience and the improved camera quality. Add to that an impressive battery life, flagship-grade design and super fast charging, and the OnePlus remains the best option for most buyers that don't want to spend $800+ on a flagship.

featured
featured
OnePlus 7T Review: Best Value in Tech?
Oct 08, 2019, 9:43 AM, by Victor Hristov
OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro update adds more camera improvements, optimizations
Oct 21, 2019, 9:50 AM, by Cosmin Vasile


2. Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL


Pros

  • Incredible, best-in-class camera
  • Smooth performance
  • Clean software, years of guaranteed software updates

Cons

  • Dated looks, plastic body
  • Chip is not the fastest around

The Google Pixel 3a bring a small revolution in affordable phones: at just $400 for the small 3a and $470 for the larger 3a XL model, these two gadgets bring the flagship Pixel camera phone experience, something that simply no other phone in this price range can match. So if you want a cheap phone and a great camera, that's pretty much your only option.

Google makes a few compromises to get the 3a to be so affordable: first and foremost in terms of styling and looks as the 3a series are made of plastic and don't quite have the solid build quality of a modern flagship, and secondly, the bezels that are definitely way bigger than on contemporaries and give the phones a decidedly dated look.

But if you don't care about that, you would be pleased with the performance and the 3 years of timely software updates are another great thing that you will not get on other devices.

Google Pixel 3a & 3a XL Review
May 17, 2019, 8:44 AM, by John Velasco
Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and even the Pixel 2 receive the new astrophotography feature
Nov 06, 2019, 2:00 PM, by Alan Friedman

3. Xiaomi Mi 9


Pros

  • Premium build quality
  • A good combination of rear cameras
  • Fast performance
  • Super competitive price

Cons

  • The fingerprint sensor is a bit unreliable
The Xiaomi Mi 9 is the most affordable phone with the newest Snapdragon 855 on board and it is probably the most affordable phone with that flagship chip on board. It features a very sleek, thin design, excellent camera performance and a battery that lasts a long time.

The only big downside is the MIUI custom interface that serves ads in certain countries like India (you don't get ads in the MIUI version on Xiaomi phones in Europe, however).

Xiaomi Mi 9 Review
Mar 20, 2019, 6:52 AM, by Georgi Zarkov
Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Xiaomi Mi 9: A first look at the two flagships
Feb 26, 2019, 8:59 AM, by Milen Yanachkov


4. Honor View 20


Pros

  • Unique V shape design
  • 7nm Kirin 980 processor is fast
  • Big battery
  • 48-megapixel camera performs well

Cons

  • No AMOLED screen
Honor is an offshoot of Chinese giant Huawei, but it operates with no physical stores and relies on word-of-mouth and has no big marketing budget, which saves it a ton of money. This is what makes phones like the Honor View 20 possible.

The View 20 sports a 6.4-inch LCD screen and Huawei's own Kirin 980 chip inside, the first 7nm chip ever released for Android phones. Huawei's years of effort in making chips have definitely paid handsomely as the Kirin 980 beats the Snapdragon 845 in terms of performance. The View 20 also sports a big, 4,000mAh battery and is a looker, with that distinct V-shape on the back. The phone also features a 48-megapixel Sony sensor for the main camera that we expect to see in many phones in 2019. This sensor combines four pixels into one to deliver 12-megapixel images with superior night time performance.

Honor View20 Review
Jan 22, 2019, 11:01 AM, by John Velasco
Honor View 20's upcoming massive update is all about gaming
Feb 26, 2019, 2:26 PM, by Cosmin Vasile


5. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro



Pros

  • Incredible value for the money
  • Full-screen display
  • Fast performance
  • MIUI is rich in features

Cons

  • Slow pop-up selfie camera
  • Camera performance is not on par with the top
  • No wireless charging
This year we didn't get a Pocophone, but we got something even better. The Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (Or Redmi K20 Pro in some regions) is a flagship phone no matter how you look at it. It has an AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855, three cameras and even a headphone jack! All that for under $400 is a steal. It's worth having it on this list alongside the regular Mi 9 for one main reason: the pop-up selfie camera. Because of it there's no notch to ruin your aesthetics but it also could be a vulnerability. Another drawback of having your selfie camera hidden is that face unlock is quite slow especially since the mechanism on the Mi 9T Pro is not the fastest.

We also love the large, 4,000mAh battery under the hood and we get between a day or even two out of it, so battery life is really great too. What we didn't love so much were the photos the 9T Pro takes. It has all the necessary hardware but Xiaomi is still struggling with getting the most of it in some scenarios. Still, they're not terrible and you're already getting plenty for your money anyway.

83 Comments

pifon
Reply

1. pifon

Posts: 76; Member since: Jun 15, 2013

much better choices compared to "Best budget big screen phones (2017)" article.

posted on Feb 03, 2017, 10:25 AM

sgodsell
Reply

23. sgodsell

Posts: 7521; Member since: Mar 16, 2013

The Axon 7 deserves to be the first one on this list, especially since it has a QHD display (2560x1440), a SD 820, and is Daydream VR compatible. The next one in this list for me is the OnePlus 3T. I just wish OnePlus would have made it Daydream VR compatible. The next one for me would be the Xperia C, because I really like Sony, and it already has the latest Nougat and February security updates.

posted on Feb 03, 2017, 10:36 PM

jellmoo
Reply

35. jellmoo

Posts: 2652; Member since: Oct 31, 2011

Honestly, the number 1 spot for me could go to either the Axon 7, OnePlus 3T or the Honor 8. I think each has pros and cons. I own the Axon 7 and think it's a great device, but the little issues I've had hold me back from calling it the overall winner.

posted on Mar 27, 2017, 9:12 AM

Razrman
Reply

38. Razrman

Posts: 100; Member since: Dec 05, 2011

I also have the Axon 7 as my alternate phone and is really good. It already has Nougat 7.1.1 but the camera is the only thing I don't like. Also the battery life is very good. The sound quality is amazing.

posted on Mar 27, 2017, 10:27 AM

piyath
Reply

48. piyath

Posts: 2445; Member since: Mar 23, 2012

1) Honor 9 2) Oneplus 5 3) LG G6 4) Axon 7 5) Honor 8 6) iPhone SE 7) Xperia X 8) Moto Z2 Play 9) Galaxy A5 10) U play and Nova 2

posted on Aug 28, 2017, 12:15 PM

Papa_Ji
Reply

56. Papa_Ji

Posts: 873; Member since: Jun 27, 2016

1) OnePlus 5/5T 2) Mi 6 3) S7 edge 4) Mi Note 3 5) S7 6) Honor 9 7) Mi 5s/5s plus 8) Huawei P 10 9) G6 10) Xperia XZ1 Compact Note 5 , Mi 5 ,Axon 7 , Nova 2, Moto Z/Z2 Play, LePro 3, 1+ 3/3t ,mi note 2.....

posted on Dec 05, 2017, 12:56 PM

WingMan unregistered
Reply

61. WingMan unregistered

It is a 2016 phone :/ and is now discontinued as you may know. Last price was around $230 for it whic is one hell of a good deal.

posted on Dec 06, 2017, 2:52 AM

sintruder
Reply

64. sintruder

Posts: 162; Member since: Aug 30, 2012

Why is everyone ignoring the honor view 10? It's the best under $500 in my opinion. It's incredible value with 128gb storage.

posted on Feb 20, 2018, 1:54 PM

Darckent
Reply

82. Darckent

Posts: 98; Member since: Sep 17, 2016

Realme x2 Pro For me this is the best value phone of the year can get a 12g ram 256 gb storage version for 400£

posted on 1 hour ago

tangbunna
Reply

44. tangbunna

Posts: 488; Member since: Sep 29, 2016

such a paid review. mi6 with sd835 at around $400 too but seems it didnt pay for this review. lolz

posted on Aug 28, 2017, 7:46 AM

kiko007
Reply

2. kiko007

Posts: 7520; Member since: Feb 17, 2016

Top three for me: 1. ZTE Axon 7 2. OnePlus 3 3. iPhone SE Reasoning for each: 1) The Axon is a media consumption beast! Great screen, sound, and performance. 2) Obviously 1+ is up here. Never owned one of their products, but always here great things. Plus the Custom ROM community is smitten with the damn things. 3) If you want to take a dip into iOS without breaking the bank OR buying outdated hardware, look no further than the iPhone SE. Not to mention its the only "mini" device left in this ever more massive phablet market. Honorable mention: Huawei Honor 8 (Yes....Pun intended) Reason for omission: Media consumption isn't great. ROM support isn't there either. However, still an excellent phone you can get for under $350 most places.

posted on Feb 03, 2017, 10:27 AM

iDroidPhony
Reply

9. iDroidPhony

Posts: 59; Member since: Sep 21, 2016

that is the top 3 for me, too. although oneplus 3t is number one. like the honor 8 too for the dual camera.

posted on Feb 03, 2017, 11:32 AM

skyline88
Reply

18. skyline88

Posts: 699; Member since: Jul 15, 2013

no way Axon 7 has better UI and software than OnePlus 3/3T

posted on Feb 03, 2017, 12:54 PM

Doakie
Reply

42. Doakie

Posts: 2478; Member since: May 06, 2009

No but it has a higher resolution​, expandable storage, front facing speakers, and a 2 year warranty when OnePlus is questionable in their quality/warranty response.

posted on Mar 27, 2017, 5:59 PM

SYSTEM_LORD
Reply

43. SYSTEM_LORD

Posts: 1168; Member since: Oct 05, 2015

I'm updated to the most recent version of Android with my 3T, and I have a number of performance bugs. I may have to do a full wipe and factory reset. I'll go do that now...

posted on Mar 27, 2017, 7:27 PM

domfonusr
Reply

47. domfonusr

Posts: 1092; Member since: Jan 17, 2014

There are places where people can get the iPhone SE 32GB for less than $200 these days, like Boost or StraightTalk, or from Best Buy for AT&T. On Cricket they were selling the 16GB version for $169.99, but I didn't jump on it right away because it is financially a bit of a stretch, and I would rather have more than 16GB of ROM if I'm not going to have a microSD card slot. They apparently sold out, and so now they offer the 64GB version for $229.99. I'm hoping that the price will come down further if/when the new SE gets announced/released. I would rather see the Motorola Moto E4 come to Cricket, and buy that for something under $100, but if it never comes to Cricket I would pick the iPhone SE next. If I can't really afford to buy the SE when that time comes, and the Moto E4 never comes to Cricket, then I'll probably end up with an LG Harmony (or possibly a Samsung Galaxy Amp Prime 2, if I think I can tolerate having the back button on the right). There is no way I will pay $399.99 for an iPhone SE, even if it is worth it. I have $100 to spend on an Android phone, or I'll go to $200 for an iPhone, but not more.

posted on Aug 28, 2017, 12:15 PM

Captain_Doug
Reply

3. Captain_Doug

Posts: 1037; Member since: Feb 10, 2012

Axon 7 should be higher. The SD 820 is a beast.

posted on Feb 03, 2017, 10:30 AM

MK10R
Reply

19. MK10R

Posts: 9; Member since: Apr 09, 2013

Agreed.../s%

posted on Feb 03, 2017, 4:07 PM

PootisMan
Reply

4. PootisMan

Posts: 266; Member since: Aug 02, 2013

No Moto Z Play?

posted on Feb 03, 2017, 10:33 AM

sissy246
Reply

5. sissy246

Posts: 7129; Member since: Mar 04, 2015

Honor 8 ZTE Axon 7 OnePlus 3T

posted on Feb 03, 2017, 10:39 AM

libra89
Reply

6. libra89

Posts: 2312; Member since: Apr 15, 2016

Great list! I agree with the iPhone SE and Honor 8. I have both and they are awesome! Can't imagine having any other iOS or Android phone.

posted on Feb 03, 2017, 11:09 AM

dannybrown
Reply

7. dannybrown

Posts: 1; Member since: Feb 03, 2017

Alcatel idol 4s is much better as Nova and wher is moto z play?

posted on Feb 03, 2017, 11:25 AM

Derass
Reply

28. Derass

Posts: 149; Member since: Aug 06, 2015

I'm also surprised that the Alcatel Idol 4(S) isn't on this list.

posted on Feb 05, 2017, 1:40 PM

mahima
Reply

8. mahima

Posts: 743; Member since: Nov 20, 2014

I'll take mi note 2 over these phone any day...

posted on Feb 03, 2017, 11:26 AM

iDroidPhony
Reply

10. iDroidPhony

Posts: 59; Member since: Sep 21, 2016

isn't mi note 2 expensive?

posted on Feb 03, 2017, 11:33 AM

worldpeace
Reply

59. worldpeace

Posts: 3135; Member since: Apr 15, 2016

IIRC its $550 at launch, and going down since then

posted on Dec 05, 2017, 10:12 PM

raky_b
Reply

26. raky_b

Posts: 420; Member since: Jul 02, 2014

It cost more, it's OS is not optimized like other hare, old android version without any security patches, battery life is not great but it's similar to some on this list, screen is terrible (blue), and it is not internationally available, so it comes without any warranty.

posted on Feb 04, 2017, 3:57 AM

worldpeace
Reply

51. worldpeace

Posts: 3135; Member since: Apr 15, 2016

- Mi Note 3 is around $400 (with SD660), just around the price on that list - MIUI is optimized and get weekly update - MIUI have the most active forum, with millions of active users - Mi Note 2 beat S8+ and Note8 battery life in gsmarena battery test (they haven't test Mi Note 3) - Bluish screen? which review say that? (color temp can be adjusted in setting, just like other android) - and if you join MIUI beta program, you'll get Oreo as soon as next month - gearbest and other online shop give 1-year international warranty (but, I don't use xiaomi, I'm fine with samsung, lol)

posted on Oct 13, 2017, 7:41 PM

Alter
Reply

11. Alter

Posts: 232; Member since: Mar 25, 2016

OnePlus 3T is what I would go with. For a while I was really excited about the Axon 7 until ZTE decided to use painted on capacitive buttons. Then owners reported that the camera performance was middling and my excitement for the phone vanished. Such a shame because I like the design, screen and speakers more than the OnePlus flagship.

posted on Feb 03, 2017, 11:47 AM

poptart574
Reply

12. poptart574

Posts: 223; Member since: Feb 29, 2016

Vivo xplay 5 flagship killer at 400+ or get the xplay 6 and buy one of the very best phones on the planet right now.

posted on Feb 03, 2017, 12:01 PM

