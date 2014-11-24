Best Chinese Android smartphones in 2019

Things made in China often carry a bad rep: after all, being affordable is often given as their first and foremost virtue. You can't deny that being competitive in terms of price is what Chinese companies are great at, but recently they have picked up the pace when it comes to innovation and design. Just look at the chart of the world's biggest phone makers and you will see the rise of Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, and many others. This is no coincidence: the Chinese market has grown hugely, but it is also international buyers that appreciate the work done by Chinese Android phone makers.









There is quite a lot of exciting new Chinese phones that you should know about.





We bring you just that: these are the best Chinese Android phones in various price tiers: from the premium, top-tier phones to the affordable ones. Take a look.









High-end Phones

Realme X2 Pro Price: $500



Up and coming Oppo sub-brand Realme has quickly gained popularity with its phones that offer great value for the money. The Realme X2 Pro is the most notable phone of the brand that you should know about.

It features a 6.5" AMOLED screen that uses a Samsung panel for better quality and even supports a 90Hz refresh rate that makes for extra fast experience, and then it also comes with the Snapdragon 855 Plus chip on board, one of the fastest you can get on a phone. Add to that USF 3.0 super fast 256 gigs of storage, high-quality loudspeakers, SuperVOOC fast charging and a large, 4,000mAh battery, and you have a winner.

Oppo Reno Ace Price: $550



Equipped with the fastest charging we've ever seen on a smartphone, with a 65W charger that fully charges up the phone in less than half an hour, the Oppo Reno Ace is a different beast. Seeing its 4000mAh battery charge so fast is just eye opening, and yes, this is exactly the kind of technology that will make overnight charging a thing of the past.

It also hits all the checkmarks: a beautiful AMOLED screen with a 90-hertz refresh rate and excellent brightness, a camera that exceeds expectations in different conditions and also capable of shooting competent 4K video with very good stabilization.



Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Price: $550



The world's first phone with a 108-megapixel camera is quite an achievement, and this phone does indeed break new ground when it comes to image quality: it captures an unprecedented amount of detail.



Interestingly, under the hood, the Mi Note 10 features the Snapdragon 730 chip and not the most powerful Snapdragon 8XX series, but it still feels plenty fast and the more affordable processor also helps keep the price where it's at, at just $550.

The phone is still built to feel premium with a glass and metal body, a beautiful AMOLED screen and minimal bezel, as well as the typical for Xiaomi huge battery, a massive 5260mAh battery in this case.

Honor View 30 Price: $500



Honor is the most popular Huawei spin-off, a brand that caters to younger audiences with phones that have an incredible value-to-features ratio, and their latest hit product is the Honor View 30. The phone features Huawei's top hardware with the Kirin 990 processor on board, the same chip as on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, and then 5G connectivity on a device sold at under $500 is also quite the achievement, plus you have a 4200mAh battery and a powerful camera setup with a 40MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 3X telephoto zoom lens.

The only slight disappointment is that the phone comes with 6.6" LCD screen rather than an AMOLED screen.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro Price: $400



Another great offer by Xiaomi, the Mi 9T Pro is a flagship through and through at a price half that of the competition.

We are talking about the full set of features: a beautiful, large, 6.4" AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, the flagship Snapdragon 855 chip along with 6GB or 8GB RAM depending on the model you choose, and also a triple camera system with a main 48MP sensor, plus a 2X zoom telephoto lens and an ultra-wide shooter.

Spice things up with a large, 4000mAh battery, fast charging, and a beautiful design, and you have plenty of reasons to consider the Mi 9T Pro.





Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Price: $250









If you want a quick and easy cheat to understand Xiaomi phones, just look at the names: if you have Mi, then you are talking about the company's more premium offerings, and if you have Redmi, then we are talking really affordable. And in the realm of affordable phones, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is king.





Priced at around $250 at launch, this phone looks like a flagship, it's really hard to make the difference based on just looks. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek G90T chip, and you might be scared to see the MediaTek name, but this chip seriously overdelivers for the price range and does well in both daily performance and heavy workloads like gaming.





The camera is also not bad at all: you have a 64MP main shooter, an ultra-wide camera, a dedicated macro camera, and a depth sensor.





Realme X2

Price: $250









Realme, an offshoot of Chinese phone superpower Oppo, has really taken the world by a storm recently, but while you may have heard about its "flagship killers", its affordable phones are nothing to frown at.





The Realme X2 is an excellent affordable phone. Just take a look at the specs: for just around $250 you get plentiful features such as a 6.4" beautiful AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 730 chip with at least 6GB of RAM. The battery is a big, 4000mAh in size, providing enough juice for more than a day of use. And then on the camera front, you get the main camera plus an ultra-wide one, a macro one, and a depth sensor.





These Chinese phones surely will change your perception of what makes a great value for money device. Stay tuned to this article that is updated continuously as new models come in to learn all about them.




