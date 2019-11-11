Best Buy Black Friday 2019 deals and doorbusters

Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 29, 2019, 1:56 AM
As usual, Best Buy kicked off its pre-Black Friday 2019 sales early, with a copious amounts of deals in its circular. While it explicitly states that "prices shown below do not reflect Black Friday pricing," making the title of its offers somewhat moot, this year's preliminary Black Friday discounts are actually worth it. 

Most of the prices we showed you last week expired Sunday, and the only new cell phone deal available today is a Motorola G6 for $30 with an AT&T activation. The retailer still has its $300 off the Galaxy Note 10, though, or the whopping $660 off the Galaxy S10 with Sprint activation. 

These, however, will be turning into even heftier discounts with the following blockbuster deals come Thanksgiving Day at 5pm, so you'd better stay tuned for these select mobile deals that we will be updating as soon as Best Buy posts more discounts of substance for phones, tablets or accessories:

Samsung Black Friday 2019 deals at Best Buy


  • up to $750 off the Galaxy Note 10 with activation

  • $200 off unlocked Galaxy S10 series

  • $50 off Samsung's Galaxy Active smartwatch

Apple Black Friday 2019 deals at Best Buy


Google and Microsoft Black Friday 2019 deals at Best Buy





Apart from these strictly Black Friday doorbusters, there are many other products joining the discount festivities in the meantime on the runup to the big shopping day, and these include phones, tablets, smartwatches, activity trackers, smart home devices, and headphones:

tbreezy
Reply

1. tbreezy

Posts: 161; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

The Note10 is less than 4 months old and yet already such a huge discounts? Wow.

posted on Nov 11, 2019, 8:35 AM

nikhil23
Reply

2. nikhil23

Posts: 498; Member since: Dec 07, 2016

The key phrase is "with activation". Which means you need to take a new line with installments. A similar offer ($400 off with $250 extra with trade in) for iphones at Sams club. I wouldn't change my number for a phone and not a lot of people do that.

posted on Nov 11, 2019, 8:47 AM

tbreezy
Reply

3. tbreezy

Posts: 161; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

Do you guys not have number porting over there between networks? Surely they would not put such a heavy discount like $700 savings for a Note10 if it didn’t work surely

posted on Nov 11, 2019, 10:39 AM

nikhil23
Reply

4. nikhil23

Posts: 498; Member since: Dec 07, 2016

There is an option for number porting but how many people do that? I'm on AT&T and T-mobile has very bad network coverage in downtown Chicago. Even Verizon network is very bad in certain areas of downtown. Also it's very hard to move between networks if you're on a family plan.

posted on Nov 11, 2019, 11:16 AM

