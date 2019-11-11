Best Buy Black Friday 2019 deals and doorbusters
Most of the prices we showed you last week expired Sunday, and the only new cell phone deal available today is a Motorola G6 for $30 with an AT&T activation. The retailer still has its $300 off the Galaxy Note 10, though, or the whopping $660 off the Galaxy S10 with Sprint activation.
These, however, will be turning into even heftier discounts with the following blockbuster deals come Thanksgiving Day at 5pm, so you'd better stay tuned for these select mobile deals that we will be updating as soon as Best Buy posts more discounts of substance for phones, tablets or accessories:
Samsung Black Friday 2019 deals at Best Buy
- up to $750 off the Galaxy Note 10 with activation
Apple Black Friday 2019 deals at Best Buy
- $500 off the iPhone 11 w/ activation and trade-in
- $80–$100 off select iPad models
- $150–$250 off select iPad models
Google and Microsoft Black Friday 2019 deals at Best Buy
- $100-$150 off the Google Pixel 3a
- $360 off the Surface Pro 7
Apart from these strictly Black Friday doorbusters, there are many other products joining the discount festivities in the meantime on the runup to the big shopping day, and these include phones, tablets, smartwatches, activity trackers, smart home devices, and headphones:
- Unlocked Galaxy S10+ and Note 10+ at $200 off
- Apple Watch Series 4 - up to $300 savings (starting at $50 off)
- iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro - up to $500 off with qualified activation and in-store iPhone trade-in
- iPad Pro - $150 and $200 off select models for My Best Buy members
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i3 and Type Cover included - $599 ($360 off)
- Apple HomePod - $200 ($100 off)
- iPhone 8 and 8 Plus - starting at $10 a month with qualified activation
- Apple smart battery cases - $20 off
- Beats Powerbeats3 wireless earphones - $90 ($110 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E - $100 (50 percent off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - $100 off with free $50 e-gift card included
- Moto G7 - starting at $150 with activation ($150 off)
- Moto G7 Play - starting at $100 with activation ($100 off)
- AT&T Prepaid Moto E5 Play - $30 ($70 off)
- Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds - $132 ($60 off)
- Fitbit Versa Special Edition - $120 ($80 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Fit - $80 ($20 off)
- $20 off the JBuds Air
4 Comments
tbreezy
posted on Nov 11, 2019, 8:35 AM
posted on Nov 11, 2019, 8:35 AM 1
nikhil23
Posts: 498; Member since: Dec 07, 2016
posted on Nov 11, 2019, 8:47 AM
tbreezy
Posts: 161; Member since: Aug 11, 2019
posted on Nov 11, 2019, 10:39 AM
nikhil23
Posts: 498; Member since: Dec 07, 2016
posted on Nov 11, 2019, 11:16 AM
