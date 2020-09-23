Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
iOS Apple Deals Wearables

The hot new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a whole bunch of crazy early discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 23, 2020, 5:14 AM
The hot new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a whole bunch of crazy early discounts
Instead of trying to reinvent the wheel, fix what isn't broken, or take some huge and unnecessary gamble with a major redesign of sorts, Apple continues to focus on polishing the already great user experience of its incredibly successful smartwatches, as well as incrementally improve the industry-leading performance and essentially unrivaled set of health monitoring tools.

With an all-new blood oxygen sensor, a slightly faster chipset, and a much brighter display in tow, the recently unveiled Apple Watch Series 6 is definitely a decent overall upgrade of the world's best-selling wearable device in the first half of 2020. By no means revolutionary, the refined iOS-compatible smartwatch normally starts at the same old $399 price as last year's Series 5, but believe it or not, the first batch of discounts is already here.

Obviously, we're not looking at any life-altering deals yet, but it's sure nice to get an opportunity to be both an early adopter of an undoubtedly popular product and at the same time spend less on said product than the majority of its early buyers.

There are almost a dozen different models available at a lower price than usual at the time of this writing on Amazon, every single one of which is marked down by a flat $15. The cheapest Apple Watch Series 6 version on sale for a presumably limited time only is naturally the one sporting a 40mm aluminum case and lacking cellular support.

You can pick that budget-friendly bad boy up at 15 bucks off its $399 list price in your choice of space gray, silver, and red case colors paired with black, white, and red sport bands respectively. The exact same three options can be purchased at a $15 discount in a 44mm size, with a snazzy gold/pink sand flavor added to the extensive list of wearable bargains for good measure.

Unfortunately, if you can't make do with GPS connectivity only, you'll have to go for a space gray aluminum Apple Watch Series 6 in a 40 or 44mm size with a black sport band included if you want to save a few bucks. That's right, all the other LTE-enabled models are still listed at their regular prices on Amazon.

Related phones

Watch Series 6 (44mm)
Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) View Full specs
  • Display 1.8 inches
    448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S6
    1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 6.x
Watch Series 6 (40mm)
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) View Full specs
  • Display 1.6 inches
    394 x 324 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S6
    1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 6.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is already up for pre-order at an incredible price
Popular stories
The hot new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a whole bunch of crazy early discounts
Popular stories
When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? Date, best deals, and all we know so far
Popular stories
Amazon Prime Day 2020 finally has a start date
Popular stories
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ gets a huge discount on eBay
Popular stories
The original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip scores a huge $500 discount for a limited time

Popular stories

Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise right now
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro/Max vs iPhone 11 Pro/Max

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless