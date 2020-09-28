Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

iOS Apple 5G

iPhone 12 production may not peak until Q1 2021, new models may feature a superior 5G architecture

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 28, 2020, 6:01 PM
iPhone 12 production may not peak until Q1 2021, new models may feature a superior 5G architecture
Patently Apple has spotted a new patent application from Apple about its wireless 5G NR Sub-6 GHz architecture.

The patent is related to radiofrequency systems used for wireless communication of data between devices and/or with a network, and mainly revolves around the 5G NR mmWave and sub-6 GHz wireless technology. 

These radio frequency systems emit wireless signals to help with data transfer. Sometimes, the signals may be absorbed by someone in close proximity to the device. 

The rate at which these signals may be absorbed by the human body is regulated by a Maximum Permissible Exposure (MPE) limit for 5G NR mmWave systems, and by a Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) set for sub-6 GHz systems.

To ensure compliance with MPE and SAR, devices often output lower than maximum output energy when they detect someone is around. That's where the problem arises, as many radiofrequency systems are not capable of detecting the presence of a human body nearby. As a result, some devices output lower than maximum output power at all times. This leads to a degradation in the speed of wireless communication.

Apple has come up with a multi-dimensional architecture to make sure devices operate optimally at all times without putting the user at risk.

Here are some excerpts from the document for the nerd in you:

The radio frequency system may perform a comparison between the transmitted 5G NR signal and the reflected 5G NR signal to determine whether the human body is within proximity to the device. In this example, based on the comparison, the radio frequency system may adjust its output power to meet the MPE. In some embodiments, when the sub-6 GHz technology is used, the radio frequency system may adjust its output power to meet the SAR.

In some embodiments, the hardware may be implemented as a mono-static radar. 

Further, in some embodiments, the hardware may be implemented as a Body Detection Sensor operating in the 24 giga-hertz (GHz) band.

The company has also hinted that its solution will be used in future iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macs, and other devices.

Will the iPhone 12 employ this architecture?


Last we heard, the iPhone 12 has already entered production, and given the timing of this patent, it doesn't seem like Apple's solution for 5G NR mmWave systems will be employed by the forthcoming phones.

At the same time, a supply chain report claims that mass production will not begin until November for the models that will support the sub-6GHz frequency band.

Per that report, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will likely be the only model with mmWave 5G, will enter mass production in December. 

Production is not expected to reach peak levels until the first quarter of 2021.

Taiwanese sources also claim that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, which will reportedly be called the iPhone 12 mini, and the 6.1-inch model that supports sub-6GHz will be the main sales drivers. Now, this bit is interesting, and it suggests that both higher end models will support the fastest 5G speeds.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 12 in the second week of October

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
$1900
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

