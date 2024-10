Save $308 on the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra with Amazon's hot promo

Galaxy S24 Ultra is now $308 off at Amazon Want to save big on the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra? Well, now you can! Amazon offers the mighty camera phone with an S Pen for 22% off, which saves you $308. While we've seen the model at lower prices before, other major retailers don't have equally tempting promos at the time of writing. $308 off (22%) Buy at Amazon

Prime Day's handsome $383 discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra was surely incredible. What if you couldn't, for whatever reason, get the 256GB camera phone during the 48-hour shopping spree at Amazon? Well, you can now take advantage of a $308 discount on the larger storage configuration in Titanium Violet.As you can probably guess, this isn't the most attractive price cut we've ever seen for the superb Samsung phone . But it's worth pointing out that the official store doesn't give you the same discount right now. Over there, you can save $270–$275 without trade-ins, depending on your color preferences.In other words, if you're impatient and want to upgrade immediately, Amazon is the store to pick. With Black Friday still some time away, this could be one of your last chances to get one of the best Android phones at a more bearable price.Note how we said bearable. There's really no need to beat around the bush—the $1,420 phone certainly isn't affordable, even at $308 off. But if you don't have budget restrictions, chances are you'd be quite happy with what you're getting for your money. Let's get some context here.The mighty S24 Ultra showcases a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates. Not only do you get exquisite color accuracy and vibrant visuals, but you also get to enjoy those without ever dealing with reflections.How so? Well, this fella's standout feature is the anti-reflective Gorilla Armor. This may not sound too impressive on paper, but it can completely redefine your user experience. We've covered the topic of just how awesome the front glass is , so feel free to check it out for more details.With just as stunning a performance, enabled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, theis good enough to give the biggest names in the smartphone world a run for their money. The camera setup, by the way, is equally exceptional. The device has a 200 MP main camera and takes brilliant photos.Let's not overlook the whole seven-year software support situation and the S Pen, which makes using this fella all the more exciting. As you can see, there's plenty of value here. So, if you'd like to try it for yourself, now could be a good time to do so and save $308.