iPhone 12 5G crosses 100 million sales and matches iPhone 6 supercycle

The hot new TCL 20 Series phones get some pretty weak software update promises

Samsung possibly testing Exynos 2200 with faster X2 core and AMD graphics for Galaxy S22

Apple's new laudable AirPods for Android: Green light or Greed light?

Xiaomi patent hints at rollable smartphone which extends from two sides of the screen

Snapchat brings its AR Lenses to Viber on Android and iOS

Here's our first detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 5G